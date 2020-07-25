Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Mains 2020 Result out @gujarathighcourt.nic.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates for Viva Voce Here

Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Mains 2020 Result: Gujarat High Court has announced Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Mains 2020 Result on its website. All those who appeared in the Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Mains 2020 Exam can check the list of selected candidates on the official website of Gujarat High Court.i.e.gujarathighcourt.nic.in.

Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Mains 2020 Result was held on 19 January 2020 for recruitment to the Post of Civil Judges in the Gujarat State Judiciary. Now, the court has released the select list on its website. Candidates are required to follow the guidelines below and save the result for future reference.

How and Where to Download Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Mains 2020 Result?

Visit the official website of Gujarat High Court.i.e.gujarathighcourt.nic.in.

Click on Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Mains 2020 Result flashing on the homepage.

A page will be opened.

Candidates can download and save the Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Mains 2020 Result PDF for future reference.

According to the result, a total of 132 candidates have been selected for the Viva-Voce (Oral Interview) Test. Schedule for the Viva-Voce Test (Oral Interview) will be published on the High Court Website. All candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for latest updates.

