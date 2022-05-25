Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for JE and Other Posts @gujaratmetrorail.com

Gujarat Metro is hiring JE, Additional General Manager, Joint General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Manager, Joint General Manager, Assistant Manager and Other Posts @gujaratmetrorail.com. Details Below.

Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2022: Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) has openings for the post of Additional General Manager (Environment & Social), Additional General Manager (Safety), Joint General Manager (Civil), Deputy General Manager (Civil-Safety), Deputy General Manager (MMI), Deputy General Manager (Social), Manager (Architect), Joint General Manager - Civil/Track (O&M), Manager - Civil/Track (O&M), Assistant Manager (Civil/Track (O&M), Assistant Section Engineer - Civil/Track (O&M), Junior Engineer - Civil/Track (O&M) and Maintainer - Civil/Track (O&M).

Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application via online mode on or before 31 May 2022 on the official website - www.gujaratmetrorail.com.

Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2022 Notification Download

Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2022 Online Application Link

Last Date of Application – 31 May 2022

Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Additional General Manager (Environment & Social) - 1 Post

Additional General Manager (Safety) - 1 Post

Joint General Manager (Civil) - 3 Posts

Deputy General Manager (Civil-Safety) - 1 Post

Deputy General Manager (MMI) - 1 Post

Deputy General Manager (Social) - 1 Post

Manager (Architect) - 2 Post

Joint General Manager - Civil/Track (O&M) - 1 Post

Manager - Civil/Track (O&M) - 2 Posts

Assistant Manager (Civil/Track (O&M) - 1 Post

Assistant Section Engineer - Civil/Track (O&M) - 2 Posts

Junior Engineer - Civil/Track (O&M) - 2 Posts

Maintainer - Civil/Track (O&M) - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Additional General Manager (Environment & Social) - Candidate must be B.E./ B. Tech. in Civil Engineering or Environment Engineering and M.E./M. Tech. in Environmental Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/Institute. Candidate should have minimum 18 years of Post Qualification experience of Executive level in reputed private organization of Civil Engineering, or 15 years Post Qualification experience of Executive level in Government/PSU’s.

Additional General Manager (Safety) - B.E / B. Tech in Civil Engineering from a Govt. Recognized University/Institute with a Diploma/P.G. Diploma in Construction/Industrial Safety from an Institute recognized by State / Central Govt. or other Statutory authorities. Candidate should have minimum 18 years of Post Qualification experience.

Joint General Manager (Civil) - Candidate must be B.E/ B.Tech in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute. Applicants should have minimum 16 years of Post Qualification experience of Executive level in reputed private organization of Civil Engineering, or 14 years Post Qualification experience of Executive level in Government / PSU’s.

Deputy General Manager (Civil-Safety) - B.E / B. Tech in Civil Engineering from a Govt. Recognized University/Institute with a Diploma/P.G. Diploma in Construction/Industrial Safety from an Institute recognized by State /Central Govt. or other Statutory authority. Applicants should have minimum 10 years of relevant post qualification experience.

Deputy General Manager (MMI) - Bachelor in Planning from a Govt. Recognized University/Institute & Masters in Transport Planning or related field from a Govt. Recognized University/Institute. Applicants should have minimum 10 years of relevant Post Qualification experience of Executive level in reputed private organization of Civil Engineering, or 8 years of relevant post Qualification experience of Executive level in Government / PSU’s.

Candidates can check qualifications for other posts in the notification PDF above.

How to Apply for Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2022 ?

Applicants should fill up the required information online only on our Company website through the link under http://www.gujaratmetrorail.com/careers/ “APPLY ONLINE” along with necessary attachments in a merged single PDF file containing CV, payslips & testimonials etc.