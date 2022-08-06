Gujarat PSI DV 2022: Check Download Link Here 

Gujarat PSI DV 2022: Gujarat PSI Recruitment Board is conducting the Document Verification (DV) on 12 August and 13 August 2022. Candidates can check the DV Link Here.

Gujarat PSI DV 2022: Gujarat PSI Recruitment Board is conducting the Document Verification (DV) on 12 August and 13 August 2022. Candidates can download DV Form from the official website of PSI i.e. psirbgujarat2022.The direct link to download is given below. The candidates can click on the provided below:

The board invited the Online applications invited against Advertisement No: PSIRB/202021/1 for filling up 1382 posts of PSI (Unarmed Police Sub Inspector), APSI (Armed Police Sub Inspector), UASI (Unarmed Assistant Sub Inspector) and IO (Intelligence Officer), under PSI CADRE, (CLASS-3) ADVT. NO. (1/202021), at psirbgujarat2022 through direct recruitment.

The main exam was conducted on 12 June 2022 and 19 June 2022. On 16 July 2022, the marks of all the present candidates were placed on the website and applications were called for rechecking as per rules. For rechecking, 68 applications have been received for 127 papers which have completed the necessary procedures for rechecking without any change.