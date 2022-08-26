Gujarat SET 2022 Notification (Out) @gujaratset.ac.in: Check GSET Exam Date, Eligibility Here

Gujarat SET 2022 Notification has been released by Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. Check Notification, Important Dates, Eligibility Criteria, How to Apply Here.

Gujarat SET 2022 Notification: Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara has published the notification Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET 2021) on gujaratset.ac.in. The test will be held on 06 November 2022 (Sunday). In order to appear for the exam, the candidates are required to register from 29 August 2022 to 28 September 2022.

More details on GSET 2022 such as educational qualification, age limit, exam pattern, and application process are given below:

Gujarat SET Notification

GSET Important dates

Starting Date of Application - 29 August 2022

Last Date of Application - 28 September 2022.

GSET Date - 06 November 2022

Gujarat SET 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational/Technical Qualification:

Only those candidates are eligible to appear in the GSET who have completed / are studying in the final year or semester of a UGC specified Master’s degree in a subject of GSET.

General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC (available on the website: www.ugc.ac.in in Sciences, Humanities (including languages) and Social Science, Computer Science & Applications are eligible for GSET Examination. The Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) belonging to Non-Creamy Layer / Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST) / PwD (PH - Physically Handicapped / VH - Visually Handicapped) / Third gender category candidates who have secured at least 50% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s degree or equivalent examination are eligible for GSET Examination.

Candidates who are pursuing their Master's degree or equivalent course or Candidates who have appeared for their qualifying Master’s degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited OR candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed may also apply for GSET Examination.

Gujarat SET 2022 Age Limit:

There is no upper age limit applying in GSET for eligibility of Assistant Professor.

Gujarat SET 2022 Exam Pattern

There will be two papers:

Paper 1 shall consist of 50 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks. The questions which will be of general nature, intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate. Paper 2 shall consist of 100 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2marks which will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.

How to Apply for Gujarat SET 2022 ?

Go to the GSET website: www.gujaratset.ac.in and pay the fee. To register online for GSET exam in step-2, note down the Order Number and SBIePay Reference ID given in the fee receipt and save it. Register online for GSET Exam. Before applying online candidates should have their latest scanned passport size photograph in JPEG format, 140 X 160 pixels dimension and its file size should be less than 100kb. Fill the online application form for GSET exam by clicking "Apply Online" button after "LOGIN" to their account with Order Number and SBIePay Reference ID on GSET website : : www.gujaratset.ac.in . Fill all the required information on the online application form carefully and follow the on-screen instructions throughout the process. Take special care while filling your name, subject, center, category, physical or visual disability, fee, recent scanned passport size photograph of yourself in JPEG format, file size less than 100 kb etc. and other necessary details as once the form is submitted After that, no correction can be made in all these details due to which GSET Agency will not be responsible for the advantages or disadvantages. After your registration is done successfully, take a printout of your filled application form and computerized bank challan from the page presented to you in A-4 size paper only. The candidate must keep the printout of the filled application form with him/her for future use.

GSET Exam Fee