Gujarat TET 2 Result 2023 OUT at sebexam.org: 37,450 Qualified, Download GTET Marks Here

Gujarat TET Result 2023: The Gujarat State Education Board (GSEB) released the result of Teacher Eligibility Test 2 (TET 2) or GTET Test 2. Aspiring teachers can download TET 2 Result from the official website at www.sebexam.org. A total of 2,37,700 candidates appeared in the exam of which 37,450 candidates qualify in the exam.

Important Note: The official website of the SEBA Gujarat is currently not working due to the heavy load. Students are advised to visit the link after some time.

GTET Test 2 Result Overview

Students can go through the important details mentioned in the table below:

Name of the Board The Gujarat State Education Board (SEB, Gandhinagar) Exam Name TET 2 GTET 2 Exam Date April 23 2023 GTET 2 Date June 15, 2023 Result Mode Online Official Website https://sebexam.org/

Details om Gujarat TET 2 Result 2023?

The following details are mentioned on TET Exam Result for Gujarat State:

Candidate’s Name Registration Number DOB Exam Name Seat Number Confirmation Number Total Marks Percentage Result (Pass/Fail)

How to Download Gujarat TET 2 Result 2023 ?

The candidates can check the step to download the result from the official website below:

First Step: Go to the website of Gujarat TET i.e. http://sebexam.org/

Second Step: Click on the answer key Step 3: Download Gujarat TET Answer Key PDF

Third Step: Enter the details

Fourth Step: Check Your Marks

Gujarat TET 2 Scorecard 2023 Download

The result has been released by the State Examination Board, Gujarat at www.sebexam.org on June 15, 2023. Students can check the marks obtained in each section of the question paper. The candidates can download their score card through the provided link here. They will also get TET e-certificate.