Gujarat TET 2 Result 2023 OUT at sebexam.org: 37,450 Qualified, Download GTET Marks Here

Gujarat TET Result 2023: The Gujarat State Education Board (GSEB) released the result of Teacher Eligibility Test 2 (TET 2) or GTET Test 2. Aspiring teachers can download TET 2 Result from the official website at www.sebexam.org. A total of 2,37,700 candidates appeared in the exam of which 37,450 candidates qualify in the exam.
|GTET Result Download Link
|Check Marks Here
Important Note: The official website of the SEBA Gujarat is currently not working due to the heavy load. Students are advised to visit the link after some time.
GTET Test 2 Result Overview
Students can go through the important details mentioned in the table below:
|
Name of the Board
|
The Gujarat State Education Board (SEB, Gandhinagar)
|
Exam Name
|
TET 2
|
GTET 2 Exam Date
|
April 23 2023
|
GTET 2 Date
|
June 15, 2023
|
Result Mode
|
Online
|
Official Website
Details om Gujarat TET 2 Result 2023?
The following details are mentioned on TET Exam Result for Gujarat State:
|Candidate’s Name
|Registration Number
|DOB
|Exam Name
|Seat Number
|Confirmation Number
|Total Marks
|Percentage
|Result (Pass/Fail)
How to Download Gujarat TET 2 Result 2023 ?
The candidates can check the step to download the result from the official website below:
First Step: Go to the website of Gujarat TET i.e. http://sebexam.org/
Second Step: Click on the answer key Step 3: Download Gujarat TET Answer Key PDF
Third Step: Enter the details
Fourth Step: Check Your Marks
Gujarat TET 2 Scorecard 2023 Download
The result has been released by the State Examination Board, Gujarat at www.sebexam.org on June 15, 2023. Students can check the marks obtained in each section of the question paper. The candidates can download their score card through the provided link here. They will also get TET e-certificate.