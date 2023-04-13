Gujarat TET Admit Card 2023 OUT @ojas.gujarat.gov.in: Direct Link to Download Call Letter & Other Details Here

OJAS Gujarat TET 2 Call Letter: According to the latest notification on the Gujarat State Education Board has released the Gujarat OJAS TET call letter. Candidates can refer to the article below for more information such as direct link to download the admit card, exam date, procedure to download hall ticket and other details.

Gujarat TET Hall Ticket 2023 : The Gujarat State Education Board (GSEB) has made available the hall tickets for the upcoming Teacher Eligibility Test 2, also known as the OJAS Gujarat TET 2 exam. Eligible candidates can access and download their hall tickets online via the official website (https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in/) using their candidate login details.

The Gujarat TET 2 2023 exam is scheduled to take place on April 23, 2023, and registered candidates can download their hall tickets until April 23, 2023. The hall ticket will provide essential information about the candidate, including their name, hall ticket number, registration number, application number, post name, exam date, and venue details.

Gujarat TET Admit Card 2023

It is necessary for candidates to bring their Gujarat TET 2023 hall tickets to the examination hall; otherwise, they will not be permitted to enter. To download their hall tickets, candidates must follow a few straightforward steps, such as visiting the official website, clicking on the download link, and entering their registration number and date of birth. Before downloading the hall ticket, candidates should verify all the information mentioned on it.

The Gujarat State Education Board conducts the Teacher Eligibility Test to evaluate the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in schools affiliated with the board. The test consists of two phases, TET 1 for primary teachers and TET 2 for upper primary teachers.

Gujarat TET Call Letter 2023: Important Details

The Gujarat TET Admit Card 2023 will contain important information of the candidates such as

Date of the Examination

Time and Venue of the Examination

Instruction to be followed

Candidate’s Roll Number

Candidate’s Photo

Other important information Needed During the Examination

OJAS TET Call Letter 2023 Examination Schedule

The Gujarat TET 2 examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 23, 2023. Notably, the Admit Cards for TET1 examination, which is to be conducted on April 16, 2023 has already been released. Candidates must download the admit cards for OJAS TET 2 before April 23 to avoid any inconvenience. The results will be released soon after the examination is conducted. However, there is no official announcement regarding the result date.

Gujarat TET Admit Card 2023: Direct Link

Candidates can download the admit card from the direct link given below

Gujarat TET Admit Card 2023 Direct Link to Download Admit Card PDF

How to download the Gujarat TET Call Letter 2023 ?

Here are the steps to download the admit card for the Gujarat TET 2 Call Letter 2023:

Go to the official website of Gujarat State Education Board, which is www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Look for the link that says "OJAS TET 2 call letter download" and click on it. Enter your registration number and date of birth in the appropriate fields. Click on the "submit" button to proceed. The call letter will appear on the screen. Double-check all the details mentioned on the hall ticket to ensure that they are accurate before proceeding. If everything looks good, download the call letter and take a printout of it for future reference.

In case there are any discrepancies or errors on the admit card, candidates must contact the authorities immediately to rectify the issue. Additionally, it is recommended that candidates visit the examination center before the scheduled time to avoid any last-minute confusion or delays.