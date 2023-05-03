HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 178 Vacancies @hal-india.co.in, Check Eligibility

HAL has invited online applications for the 178 Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check HAL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has issued applications for the 178 posts of Apprentice under Apprenticeship Training at Hindustan Aeronautics limited, Hyderabad Division. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on May 17/18/19, 2023.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including ITI in the concerned trades including Electronics Mechanic/ Fitter/Refrigeration & AC/COPA/ PASSA/f Motor Vehicle Mechanic/Draughtsman- Mechanical with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.



Vacancy Details HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

There are a total 178 positions available for ITI Apprentice posts for various trades including Electronics Mechanic/ Fitter/Refrigeration & AC/COPA/ PASSA/f Motor Vehicle Mechanic/Draughtsman- Mechanical and others.

Electronic Mechanic-76

Fitter-25

Electrician-08

Machinist-08

Turner-07

Welder-02

Refrigeration and AC-02

COPA-40

Plumber-02

Painter-04

Diesel Mechanic-01

Motor Vehicle Mechanic-01

Draughtsman-Civil-01

Draughtsman-Mechanical-01

Important Date HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Walk-in-interview for these posts will be held on May 17/18/19, 2023. Candidates are advised to check the notification schedule for post wise interview schedule.

Vacancy Details HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Applying candidates should have lTl passed in the respective trades recognized by NCW.

You can check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How To Download: HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited-https://hal-india.co.in. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘Engagement of ITI trade Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window. Download and save the notification for your future reference.

HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Applying candidates will have to register on www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in portal and a copy of the same should be submitted. It is mandatory to upload SSC Marks Certificate, lTl Marks certificate (all semesters), Aadhar card number, Photograph , signature of the candidate and KYC verification in the portal

www. app renticeshlplndia.gov.in. You can check the notification link for details application process for the posts.