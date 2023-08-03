HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 647 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

HAL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) under Ministry of Defence has invited online application for the Apprentice posts on its official website. A total of 647 Apprentice posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive launched across the country. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 23, 2023.
Out of total 647 posts, 350 are for ITI Apprentice, 111 for Diploma Apprentice and 186 for Graduate Apprentice. Candidates having certain educational qualification including Graduate/Diploma/ITI in the concerned trades can apply for Graduate/Diploma/ITI Apprentice posts.
HAL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: Aug 2, 2023
- Closing date of application: August 23, 2023
- Tentative Schedule For Document Verification: September 4 to 16, 2023.
HAL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Graduate Apprentice-186
- Diploma Apprentice-111
- ITI Apprentice-350
HAL Educational Qualification 2023
- Graduate Apprentice-Candidates should have Graduate in the respective brance of Engineering/Respective trades/Pharmacy/Business Administration.
- Diploma Apprentice-Candidates should have Diploma in Respective branch of Engineering/Medical Lab Technology/Hoetl Management/Nursing.
- ITI Apprentice-Completed ITI in concerned trades.
- You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
HAL Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organisation
|Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)
|Name of Post
|Apprentice
|Number of posts
|647
|Opening date of online application
|Aug 2, 2023
|Closing date of application
|August 23, 2023
|Jobs Type
|Govt Jobs
|Application Type
|Online
HAL Recruitment 2023: Stipend
- Graduate Apprentice-Rs. 9000 Per Month
- Diploma Apprentice-Rs. 8000 Per Month
- ITI Apprentice-Rs. 8000 Per Month
HAL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply HAL Recruitment 2023?
- Graduates in Arts, Commerce and Science will have to folow step 2 to 3 only, and rest applicants will have to follow step 1 to 3.
- Step 1: Candidates should register on rhe apprenticeship portals for obtaining registration number.
A-Engineering Graduate/Diploma: www.nats.gov.in
- B-ITI Completed: www. apprenticeshipindia.gov.in (Check the notification for details in this regard.)
- Step 2: Apply in HAL Nasik application form i.e. Google form given in the notification.
- You are advised to check the notification for details of application process.