HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 647 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

HAL Recruitment 2023: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) under Ministry of Defence has invited online application for the Apprentice posts on its official website. Check eligibility, age limit, how to apply and others here.

HAL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) under Ministry of Defence has invited online application for the Apprentice posts on its official website. A total of 647 Apprentice posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive launched across the country. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 23, 2023.



Out of total 647 posts, 350 are for ITI Apprentice, 111 for Diploma Apprentice and 186 for Graduate Apprentice. Candidates having certain educational qualification including Graduate/Diploma/ITI in the concerned trades can apply for Graduate/Diploma/ITI Apprentice posts.

HAL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: Aug 2, 2023

Closing date of application: August 23, 2023

Tentative Schedule For Document Verification: September 4 to 16, 2023.





HAL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice-186

Diploma Apprentice-111

ITI Apprentice-350

HAL Educational Qualification 2023

Graduate Apprentice- Candidates should have Graduate in the respective brance of Engineering/Respective trades/Pharmacy/Business Administration.

Candidates should have Graduate in the respective brance of Engineering/Respective trades/Pharmacy/Business Administration. Diploma Apprentice -Candidates should have Diploma in Respective branch of Engineering/Medical Lab Technology/Hoetl Management/Nursing.

-Candidates should have Diploma in Respective branch of Engineering/Medical Lab Technology/Hoetl Management/Nursing. ITI Apprentice -Completed ITI in concerned trades.

-Completed ITI in concerned trades. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



HAL Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Name of Post Apprentice Number of posts 647 Opening date of online application Aug 2, 2023 Closing date of application August 23, 2023 Jobs Type Govt Jobs Application Type Online

HAL Recruitment 2023: Stipend

Graduate Apprentice-Rs. 9000 Per Month

Diploma Apprentice-Rs. 8000 Per Month

ITI Apprentice-Rs. 8000 Per Month

HAL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply HAL Recruitment 2023?