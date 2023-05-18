HAL Non-Executive Recruitment 2023 For Technician, Assistant & Other Posts: Check Eligibility

HAL has invited online applications for the 58 Non-Executive Posts on its official website. Check HAL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HAL Non-Executive Recruitment 2023 Notification: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), a Navratna Central Public Sector Undertaking has invited online applications for 58 various Non-Executive posts on its official website. Candidates having certain educational qualification can apply for these posts including Technician, Assistant, Fitter, Electrician, Stores Clerical / Commercial Asst/ Admin Asst, Accounts and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 24, 2023.



Under the recruitment drive, launched by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), candidates having certain educational qualification including Diploma in Engg/B.Com/Any Degree (BA/B.Sc/B.Com) under 10+2+3 pattern/NAC / NCTVT (Fitter) with additional eligibility can apply.



HAL Non-Executive Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: May 24, 2023



HAL Non-Executive Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Fitter (Scale - C5): 29

Electrician (Scale - C5): 09

Stores Clerical / Commercial Asst/ Admin Asst (Scale - C5): 04

Accounts (Scale - C5): 02

Civil (Scale - D6): 01

Technician (Electrical) (Scale - D6): 09

Technician (Mechanical) (Scale - D6): 02

Assistant (IT) (Scale - D6): 02



HAL Non-Executive Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Fitter (Scale - C5): NAC / NCTVT (Fitter)

Electrician (Scale - C5):NAC / NCTVT (Electrician)

Stores Clerical / Commercial Asst/ Admin Asst (Scale - C5): Any Degree

(BA/B.Sc/B.Com) under 10+2+3 pattern from a recognized University AND

Professional Certificate in typing / stenography / PC Operations etc.

Accounts (Scale - C5): B.Com from a recognized University under 10+2+3 pattern AND Professional Certificate PC Operations etc

Civil (Scale - D6): Diploma in Engg (Civil)

Technician (Electrical) (Scale - D6): Diploma in Engg

(Electrical / Electronics / Telecommunication / Electronics & Communication / Instrumentation / Electrical & Telecommunication) Technician (Mechanical) (Scale - D6): Diploma in Engg (Mechanical)

Assistant (IT) (Scale - D6): Diploma in Engg / Technology – (Computer / Computer Science)

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

HAL Non-Executive Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection for these posts will be done through a written test. The minimum percentage of marks scored by the candidates in the qualifying examination i.e,

Diploma or ITI & NAC as the case may be in the respective trades / disciplines will be as-

Category Qualifying Percentage (%) of marks UR / OBC 60% & above SC / ST / PWBD 50% & above

The test will be in 3 parts in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

Part-I will consist of 20 questions on General Awareness Part-II will consist of 40 questions on English & Reasoning. Part-III will consist of 100 questions on the concerned Discipline. The Written Test will be of 2 ½ hours duration

HAL Non-Executive Recruitment 2023 PDF





HAL Non-Executive Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website-www.hal-india.co.in on or before May 24, 2023.