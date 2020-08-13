HAL Recruitment 2020: 2000 Vacancies for Apprentice & Faculty Posts

HAL Recruitment 2020 Notification: Technical Training Institute of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has released the notification for the recruitment of 2000 Apprentices for Apprenticeship Training Program and Visiting Faculty Members. Applications are invited from Ex-ITI, Diploma & Graduate Engineers for the post of Apprentice and from industry experts/Academicians/Trade experts/Field experts/Retired Personnel for Faculty.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for HAL Apprentice Recruitment and HAL Faculty Recruitment in the prescribed format on or before 05 September 2020.

Technical Training Institute of HAL caters to the Training & Development needs of workmen and junior officers of HAL. The candidates can check more details such as educational qualification, application process etc. below or can download the Official Notification PDF of HAL Recruitment 2020 from the direct link given below.

Important Dates

Last Date of Submission of Application: 05 September 2020

HAL Vacancy Details

Apprentice - 2000 Posts

Visiting Faculty Member

Eligibility Conditions for HAL Apprentice and Faculty Posts

Educational Qualification:

Apprentice - Degree/Diploma in the respective area from recognized University/Board with one/two years post qualification experience respectively in the relevant field Or NTC/NAC in the trade with 3 years of post qualification experience in the relevant field. In case of Trade apprentice program, preference will be given to a candidate with Craft Instructors Certificate (CIC).

Visiting Faculty Member - NAC/Diploma/Degree in the respective area from recognized University/Board with minimum 10 years working experience in industry/academics

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Official Notification PDF Download Here Click Here Official Website Click Here

How to Apply for HAL Recruitment 2020 ?



The eligible candidates submit their application in the prescribed format attached along with the relevant enclosures to tti@hal-india.co.in on or before 05 September 2020.