HAL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for General Manager, Chief Manager and Others @hal-india.co.in, Check Eligibility

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)has invited online application for the General Manager and other post on its official website. Check HAL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualificati

HAL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has released a notification for recruitment to the posts of Additional General Manager, Deputy General Manager Chief Manager (Legal),Legal Officer and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 16 February 2022.

Candidates applying for HAL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification should note that those short-listed based on the initial screening only will be called for personal interview. Date, Time and Venue of the Interview will be intimated to the short-listed/eligible candidates via E-mail / HAL Website.

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Notification Details for HAL Recruitment 2022 Job:

Advt No. HAL/HR/36(98)/2022/01

Important Dates for HAL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 16 February 2022.

Vacancy Details for HAL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Additional General Manager (Civil), FMD Bangalore-01

Deputy General Manager (Civil), FMD Bangalore -01

Deputy General Manager (Marketing), Liaison Office,Delhi -01

Chief Manager (Legal), Bangalore -01

Human Resource Officer, Bangalore & Nasik -02

Legal Officer, Lucknow-01

Eligibility Criteria for HAL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Additional General Manager (Civil)/Deputy General Manager (Civil) FMD Bangalore-Bachelor’s Degree Engineering / Technology in Civil Engineering from Institutes / Universities recognized by appropriate Statutory Authorities. (or)

Candidates possessing AMIE in Civil Engineering (with relevant Post Professional Qualification Experience)

Deputy General Manager (Marketing), Liaison Office,Delhi -Degree in Engineering / Technology or its equivalent in the Branches of Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical & Production, with either 2 years Full Time Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Marketing Management/ MBA Qualification with dual specialization with one being Marketing (or) AMIE courses in Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical & Production Engineering by Institute of Engineers (India) / Grad IIIE course from the Indian Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai under Production discipline with 2 years Full Time Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Marketing Management. (or) Serving Air Force Officer in the rank of Group Captain

Chief Manager (Legal), Bangalore -Bachelor of Law [5 years integrated course after (10+2)] or Bachelor Degree with Bachelor of Law (10+2+3+3).

Human Resource Officer, Bangalore & Nasik -Bachelor's Degree with PG Degree /PG Diploma / MBA / MSW / MA with specialization in Human Resources / Personnel Management / Industrial Relations / Labour Management / Organizational Development / Human Resource Development / Labour Welfare etc., from Institutes / Universities recognized by appropriate Statutory Authorities.

Legal Officer, Lucknow-Bachelor of Law [5 years integrated course after (10+2)] or Bachelor Degree with Bachelor of Law (10+2+3+3)



HAL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for HAL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications in A-4 size paper in the prescribed format, along with a self-attested recent Passport Size Photograph through Ordinary Post / Speed Post /Registered Post / Courier on or before 16 February 2022.