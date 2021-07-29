HAL UP Recruitment 2021 for PRT, NTT, TGT, PGT and Office Executive Posts, Download Notice @hal-india.co.in

HAL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has released a notification for the recruitment to the post of NTT, TGT, PGT, PRT and Office Executive for HAL School, Korwa, Amethi on its website - hal-india.co.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 05 August 2021.
HAL Teacher Recruitment Notification Download
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 05 August 2021
HAL Vacancy Details
- NTT
- TGT - Hindi, English, Social Science, Art & Craft
- PRT - All Subjects
- PGT - Hindi, Commerce, Chemistry,Physical Education
- TGT Librarian
- Office executive
Eligibility Conditions for HAL Teacher Posts
Educational Qualification:
- NTT - At least 50% marks in aggregate in Graduation and at least 50% marks in NTT recognised by govt. CTET or UPTET Qualified
- TGT - At least 50% marks in aggregate in Graduation and at least 50% marks in bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) recognised by govt. CTET or UPTET Qualified
- TGT Art & Craft -At least 50% marks in aggregate in five year recognised Diploma in Drawing and painting/Sculpture/Graphic Art/Fine Art OR Equivalent degree
- PRT - Senior Secondary ( or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks in aggregate and at least 50% marks 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education recognised by govt. OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks in aggregate and at least 50% marks 4-year bachelor of Elementary Education recognised by govt. (B.El.Ed). OR Graduation with at least 50% marks in aggregate and at least 50% marks bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) recognised by govt. CTET or UPTET Qualified
- PGT - At least 50% marks in aggregate in Post-Graduation and at least 50% marks in bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) recognised by govt.
- TGT Librarian - At least 50% marks in aggregate in Bachelor Degree in Library Science OR At least 50% marks in a oneyear diploma in Library Science from a recognised institute of Government.
- Office executive - MBA in Office management OR Diploma in Office management from renowned institute Govt recognised. Computer CC level, Latest Knowledge of accounting software like Tally etc... and Microsoft office, Independent drafting in Hindi and English
Experience:
- NTT - 2 Years in any reputed school
- PRT, TGT, PGT and Office executive- 3 Years in any reputed school
How to Apply for HAL Teacher Recruitment 2021 ?
Interested candidates can send PDF copy of certificates/mark sheets/ degrees/ experience certificate / testimonial/category certificate along with the Application form in one PDF file only by email www.halschoolkorwa@yahoo.in