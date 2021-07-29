HAL UP Recruitment 2021 for PRT, NTT, TGT, PGT and Office Executive Posts, Download Notice @hal-india.co.in

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is hiring for NTT, TGT, PGT, PRT and Office Executive Posts for HAL School, Korwa, Amethi on its website - hal-india.co.in. Details Here

HAL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has released a notification for the recruitment to the post of NTT, TGT, PGT, PRT and Office Executive for HAL School, Korwa, Amethi on its website - hal-india.co.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 05 August 2021.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 05 August 2021

HAL Vacancy Details

NTT TGT - Hindi, English, Social Science, Art & Craft PRT - All Subjects PGT - Hindi, Commerce, Chemistry,Physical Education TGT Librarian Office executive

Eligibility Conditions for HAL Teacher Posts

Educational Qualification:

NTT - At least 50% marks in aggregate in Graduation and at least 50% marks in NTT recognised by govt. CTET or UPTET Qualified TGT - At least 50% marks in aggregate in Graduation and at least 50% marks in bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) recognised by govt. CTET or UPTET Qualified TGT Art & Craft -At least 50% marks in aggregate in five year recognised Diploma in Drawing and painting/Sculpture/Graphic Art/Fine Art OR Equivalent degree PRT - Senior Secondary ( or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks in aggregate and at least 50% marks 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education recognised by govt. OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks in aggregate and at least 50% marks 4-year bachelor of Elementary Education recognised by govt. (B.El.Ed). OR Graduation with at least 50% marks in aggregate and at least 50% marks bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) recognised by govt. CTET or UPTET Qualified PGT - At least 50% marks in aggregate in Post-Graduation and at least 50% marks in bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) recognised by govt. TGT Librarian - At least 50% marks in aggregate in Bachelor Degree in Library Science OR At least 50% marks in a oneyear diploma in Library Science from a recognised institute of Government. Office executive - MBA in Office management OR Diploma in Office management from renowned institute Govt recognised. Computer CC level, Latest Knowledge of accounting software like Tally etc... and Microsoft office, Independent drafting in Hindi and English

Experience:

NTT - 2 Years in any reputed school PRT, TGT, PGT and Office executive- 3 Years in any reputed school

How to Apply for HAL Teacher Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can send PDF copy of certificates/mark sheets/ degrees/ experience certificate / testimonial/category certificate along with the Application form in one PDF file only by email www.halschoolkorwa@yahoo.in