Haryana HARTRON DEO Recruitment 2021: 310 Vacancies for Date Entry Operator Post, Apply Online @hartron.org.in

HARTRON DEO Recruitment 2021: Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO) on job work basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the post for HATRON Recruitment 2021 from 29 March 2021 on official website (hartron.org.in). The last date for submitting HATRON DEO Application is 07 April 2021.

A total of 310 vacancies are available in various Districts such as Ambala, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Hisar, Jind Karnal Kaithal Mewat Panchkula. More details on HATRON DEO 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process and other details here.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application – 29 March 2021 Last Date of Application - 07 April 2021 HARTRON DEO Test Date - to be announced HARTRON DEO Admit Card Date - 16 April 2021

HARTRON Vacancy Details

Total Posts: 310

DEO

Ambala - 20

Bhiwani - 20

Charkhi - 20

Dadri - 20

Hisar - 20

Jind - 20

Karnal - 20

Kaithal - 20

Mewat - 20

Panchkula - 100

Date Entry Operator with 3 years experience - 50

Salary:

DEO - Rs. 18000

DEO with 3 years of experience - Rs. 18500

Eligibility Criteria for HARTRON DEO Posts

Educational Qualification:

Data Entry Operator - 10+2 (With 50% marks) or Graduation and ‘O’ Level or One year computer course Or Three years Diploma in any stream/BCA/B.Sc ( Comp. Sc./IT). Or Matric (50% marks) with Two years Diploma in Office Management and Computer Applications. Or Post Matric one year ITI course in stenography/NCVT in stenography (with 60% marks). Data Punching speed of 9000 key depressions per hour or 150 key depressions

per minute

Selection Process for HARTRON DEO Posts



The selection will be done on the basis of exam. The exam will be conducted at IDDC, Ambala & HMSDC, Gurugram

How to apply for HARTRON DEO Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested can apply for Hartron Recruitment 2021 on official website -hartron.org.in from 29 March to 07 April 2021.

HARTRON DEO Notification Download

HARTRON website