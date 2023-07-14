HARTRON Programmer Jobs 2023 Apply For Various Vacancies

HARTRON Recruitment 2023 For System Analyst & Other Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

HARTRON  has invited online applications for the System Analyst & Other Posts on its official website. Check  HARTRON  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HARTRON Recruitment 2023 Notification

HARTRON Recruitment 2023 Notification: Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON) has invited online applications for various posts on its official website. Organisation is set to recruit various posts including Sr. System Analyst, System Analyst, Programmer, Junior Programmer and others posts. 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 26, 2023. 
 

 HARTRON Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

 

Opening date of online application: July 11, 2023
Closing date of application: July 26, 2023

 HARTRON Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Location- Panchkula/ Chandigarh
Sr. System Analyst (ASP.NET/ PHP /JAVA)- 05
System Analyst (ASP.NET/ PHP /JAVA)- 09
Programmer with 2 years' experience (ASP.NET/PHP /JAVA)-14
Programmer(ASP.NET/ PHP /JAVA)-23
Junior Programmer (ASP.NET/ PHP / JAVA)-24
Location- Other Districts of Haryana
Sr.System Analyst (ASP.NET/ PHP /JAVA) For Bhiwani- 01
System Analyst (ASP.NET/ PHP /JAVA)
For Faridabad, Gurugram, Rohtak & Sonepat- 02 in each District
Programmer(ASP.NET/ PHP /JAVA) for Bhiwani, Faridabad, Gurugram and Panipat- 05 in each
District
Junior Programmer (ASP.NET/ PHP / JAVA) for Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Sirsa
and Sonepat- 03 in each District
Junior Programmer (ASP.NET/ PHP / JAVA) for Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Hisar and Kurukshetra
-02 in each District
Junior Programmer (ASP.NET/ PHP / JAVA) for Rohtak- 01

HARTRON Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

 

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/age limit/salary/how to apply etc of the posts available on the official website 
 
HARTRON Recruitment 2023: Selection Process 
Selection will be done on the basis of written test which will be held at IDDC,
Ambala & HMSDC, Gurugram centres only. Candidates can download the written test admit card from the official website. 
 
 
HARTRON Recruitment 2023 PDF

 
 
HARTRON Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON)-https://hartronservices.com on or before Juy 26, 2023. 

