HARTRON Recruitment 2023 For System Analyst & Other Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

HARTRON has invited online applications for the System Analyst & Other Posts on its official website. Check HARTRON Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HARTRON Recruitment 2023 Notification: Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON) has invited online applications for various posts on its official website. Organisation is set to recruit various posts including Sr. System Analyst, System Analyst, Programmer, Junior Programmer and others posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 26, 2023.



HARTRON Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: July 11, 2023

Closing date of application: July 26, 2023

HARTRON Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Location- Panchkula/ Chandigarh

Sr. System Analyst (ASP.NET/ PHP /JAVA)- 05

System Analyst (ASP.NET/ PHP /JAVA)- 09

Programmer with 2 years' experience (ASP.NET/PHP /JAVA)-14

Programmer(ASP.NET/ PHP /JAVA)-23

Junior Programmer (ASP.NET/ PHP / JAVA)-24

Location- Other Districts of Haryana

Sr.System Analyst (ASP.NET/ PHP /JAVA) For Bhiwani- 01

System Analyst (ASP.NET/ PHP /JAVA)

For Faridabad, Gurugram, Rohtak & Sonepat- 02 in each District

Programmer(ASP.NET/ PHP /JAVA) for Bhiwani, Faridabad, Gurugram and Panipat- 05 in each

District

Junior Programmer (ASP.NET/ PHP / JAVA) for Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Sirsa

and Sonepat- 03 in each District

Junior Programmer (ASP.NET/ PHP / JAVA) for Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Hisar and Kurukshetra

-02 in each District

Junior Programmer (ASP.NET/ PHP / JAVA) for Rohtak- 01



HARTRON Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/age limit/salary/how to apply etc of the posts available on the official website



HARTRON Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of written test which will be held at IDDC,

Ambala & HMSDC, Gurugram centres only. Candidates can download the written test admit card from the official website.





HARTRON Recruitment 2023 PDF







HARTRON Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON)-https://hartronservices.com on or before Juy 26, 2023.