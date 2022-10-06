BSEH Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2022 (Out) @bseh.org.in: Download Link Here

Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2022 has been released by the State Council of Education Research & Training. Download Link Here

Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2022: State Council of Education Research & Training (SCERT), Haryana announced the result of the D.El.Ed Entrance Exam 2022. The said exam was held in the month of July and August 2022. Students can download D.El.Ed Result by visiting the official website i.e. bseh.org.in and click on the prescribed link. The performance sheets of the students will be sent to the login ID of educational institutions. The application form of the re-appear candidates will be submitted through the prescribed panel.

Haryana D.El.Ed Result Download Link

Haryana D.El.Ed Result Notice

Registration Date 10 to 16 October 2022 Late fee of Rs.100 17 to 23 October 2022 Late fee of Rs.300 24 to 30 October 2022 Late fee of Rs.1000 31 October to 07 November 2022

How to Download Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the website of the BSEH and Click on Haryana D.El.Ed Result link is provided on the home page.

Step 2: Submit your login details

Step 3: Check your result

Step 4: Take a print out of the result for records

BSEH has conducted the Haryana D.El.Ed examination for regular and re-appearing candidates via offline mode i.e. through pen and paper based at various exam centre.

The result was supposed to be released at 11 in the morning however it was postponed. Now the results by HBSE Board President Jagbir Singh.

According to the reports, a total of 11, 319 students appeared in the first year of Haryana D.EI.Ed. Around, 4, 295 candidates cleared the exam. 13, 763 students appeared in the second year of Haryana D.EI.Ed and 7,955 qualified the exam.