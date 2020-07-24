Haryana Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 for 58 Postal Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard and MTS

Haryana Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Haryana Circle is hiring meritorious sports persons for the post of Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, Postman/ Mail Guard and Multi Tasking Staff . Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on or before 30 July 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for application: 30 July 2020

India Post Vacancy Details

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 25 Posts

Postman/Mailguard-14 Posts

Multi Tasking Staff - 19 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman, MTS Posts

Educational Qualification:

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 12th class pass from a recognized Board.

Postman/Mailguard -12th class passed from a recognized Board

Multi-Tasking Staff - 10th class passed from a recognized Board

Age Limit:

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant and Postman/Mailguard - 18-27 years

Multi-Tasking Staff - 18 to 25 Years

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman, MTS Salary:

Postal\ Assistant/Sorting Assistant - Rs. 25500- Rs. 81100 (Level 4 in Pay Matrix)

Postman/Mailguard- Rs. 21700-69100 (Level 3 in Pay Matrix)

Multi Tasking Staff - Rs. 18000 - 56900 (Level 1 in Pay Matrix)

How to apply for Haryana Post Office Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman, MTS Recruitment 2020

The application along with self attested copies of required certificates and original copy of challan meant for CPMG, Haryana Circle, Ambala should reach in this office on or before the last date of receipt of application i.e. 30July 2020 (05.08.2020 for remote areas).

Application Fee:

The candidates shall have to pay Application fee of Rs. 100/- (Rs. One Hundred only) through e-payment in National e-Biller Id 16491 in any of the computerized post office in India through Challan form by 25.07.2020

Haryana Post Office Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman, MTS Notification 2020