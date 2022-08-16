Haryana PSC Civil Judge Interview Date 2021 Released at hpsc.gov.in, Download HCS (Judicial Branch) Schedule

Haryana Public Service Commission has released the interview schedule for the posts of HCS (Judicial Branch)on its official website-hpsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

Haryana PSC Civil Judge Interview Schedule 2021: Haryana Public Service Commission has released the interview schedule for the posts of HCS (Judicial Branch)-2021 on its official website. Commission is to conduct the interview for the posts of HCS (Judicial Branch)-2021 from 05 September 2022 onwards.

All those candidates qualified in the HCS (Judicial Branch)-2021 Mains exam can check the Haryana PSC Civil Judge Interview Schedule 2021 available on the official website-hpsc.gov.in.

It is noted that HPSC had conducted the HCS (Judicial Branch)-2021 mains exam from 20-22 May 2022. Candidates qualified in the above mains exam will have to appear in the interview round as per the selection process for HCS (Judicial Branch) which will be conducted from 05 to 23 September 2022.

