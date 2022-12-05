HTET Answer Key 2022 (Released) at bseh.org.in: Raise Objection If Any

Board of School Education Haryana or BSEH has released the draft Answer Key of HTET-Exam 2022 on its website-bseh.org.in. Download PDF.

HTET Answer Key 2022: Board of School Education Haryana or BSEH has released the draft Answer Key of Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test-2022 (HTET-Exam 2022) on its website. All those who appeared in the HTET Exam Dec 2022 can download the answer keys from the official website of Board of School Education Haryana or BSEH-bseh.org.in.

Alternatively, HTET Answer Key 2022 can also be downloaded via the direct link provided below-

Direct Link To Download: HTET Answer Key 2022





According to the short notice released, candidates appeared in the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test-2022 (HTET-Exam 2022) can download the draft HTET Answer Key 2022 from the official website.

Candidates appeared in the exam can download the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test-2022 (HTET-Exam 2022) and raise their objections, if any from the official website after following the guidelines given in the short notice.

Candidates can raise their objections, if any on or before 07 December 2022 in online mode. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 1000/- per question as per the guidelines given on the short notice.

You can download the HTET Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download HTET Answer Key 2022