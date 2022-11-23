10th Pass Jobs 2022 @Hindustan Copper Limited: 290 Trade Apprentice Post, Check Application Process

HCL has invited online application for the 290 Trade Apprentice Post on its official website. Check HCL Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has published the recruitment notification for the 290 Trade Apprentice posts under the Apprentices Act 1961. Candidates having age between 18 to 30 years as on cut-off date can apply to the posts on or before 12 December 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including 10th /Matric passes under 10+2 system/ITI with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for HCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification.

Under selection process, candidates will be selected on the basis of merit based on their marks obtained in ITI & 10th. Further, a weightage of 30% to marks scored in relevant trade in ITI & a weightage of 70% will be given to marks scored in 10th board. You can check the short notice regarding the details of the selection process under HCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification.



Notification Details HCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 :

HCL/KCC/HR/Trade Appt/2022

Important Date HCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Cut-off date for Age & Qualification & in all other respect : 01.11.2022

Online application closing date: 12.12.2022

Publication of short-listed candidates List (Tentative): 31.12.2022

Vacancy Details HCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Total Posts: 290

Discipline wise posts

Mate (Mines)-60

Blaster (Mines)-100

Diesel Mechanic-10

Fitter-30

Turner-05

Welder (Gas & Electric)-25

Electrician-40

Electronics Mechanic-06

Draughtsman (Civil)-02

Draughtsman (Mechanical)-03

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant-02

Surveyor-05

Refrigeration & Air Conditioner-02

Eligibility Criteria HCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Mate (Mines)/Blaster (Mines): Passed 10th /Matric exam under10+2 system of education or its equivalent

Other Posts: Passed 10th /Matric exam under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent

Technical Qualification: ITI passed in the concerned trade from an institute recognized by NCVT/SCVT.

Check the recruitment notification available on the official website for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

HCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF





How To Apply HCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Candidates will have to submit their application online through the Company’s website (www.hindustancopper.com) on or before 12 December 2022. Candidates should register themselves for apprenticeship in Government of India portal

(www.apprenticeshipindia.org) which is compulsory.