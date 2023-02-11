HCL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Manager And Others@hindustancopper.com, Salary Rs 50000-160000

HCL has invited online applications for the 24 Manager/MT And Others on its official website. Check HCL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HCL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has published notification for the posts of Deputy Manager/ Senior Manager/Management Trainee in the Employment News (11-17 February) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 28 February 2023 at https://www.hindustancopper.com.

To apply for HCL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualifications including Post Graduate Degree in Geology/Degree in Mining / Civil Engineering with Surveyors Certificate/CA/ICWA or MBA (Finance) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Selection for Management Trainee (MT)/ Graduate Engineer Trainee(GET) under HCL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification will be based on two-step process with the weightage assigned to each step.

Steps Weightage in % Computer Based Online Test 70% Personal Interview 30%

For Senior Manager/ Deputy Manager

Steps Weightage in % Computer Based Online Test 80% Personal Interview 20%

Notification Details HCL Recruitment 2023 Job:

Advt. No. Estt. /1/2015/2022-23

Important Dates HCL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 28 February 2023.

Vacancy Details HCL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Special Recruitment Drive (SRD) for SC/ST/OBC

Senior Manager-01

Deputy Manager-06

Appointment as MT

Finance- 05

HR -05

Law- 01

M&C-02

Appointment as GET

Electrical- 03

Mechanical-01

Eligibility Criteria HCL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Senior Manager: Post Graduate Degree in Geology

Deputy Manager (Survey)- Degree in Mining / Civil Engineering with Surveyors Certificate.

Deputy Manager (Electrical): Degree in Engineering / Technology (Electrical / Instrumentation / Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Communication)of Competency or M. Tech (Geomatics).

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/Post/ Grade/ Scale of Pay/Cadre/Discipline and other updates of the posts.

Age Limit (As on 01.01.2023) for MT/GET

Maximum Age required as on 01/01/2023 for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee/

Management Trainee is 28 years. relaxation in age as per rules.

HCL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit and Experience

Posts & Scale of Pay Maximum Age Limit Post Qualification

Experience Scale of Pay (lower grade) Senior Manager/ Rs 70000-200000/- 47 09 Rs 60000-180000/ Deputy Manager/ Rs 50000-160000/- 40 03 Rs 40000-140000

HCL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How to Apply HCL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

To apply for the posts, candidates are required to must register themselves

on HCL website (www.hindustancopper.com) under career section (on the link

provided for online application on the page). Last date for submission of online applications is 28 February 2023.