HCSL Recruitment 2021 for Junior Technical Assistant, Storekeeper and Other Posts, Apply Online @cochinshipyard.com

HCSL Recruitment 2021: Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited (HCSL), a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Limited has published a recruitment notification for the posts under Workmen category such as Junior Technical Assistant, Storekeeper, Operator and Welder Cum Fitter at Kolkata. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for HCSL Recruitment 2021 through online mode on or before 02 February 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 02 February 2021

HCSL Vacancy Details

Junior Technical Assistant (Mechanical) - 1 Post

Junior Technical Assistant (Electrical) - 1 Post

Storekeeper - 01

Operator (Plasma Plate Cutting Machine) - 01

Operator (Press) - 01

Operator (Pipe Bending) - 01

Operator (Crane) - 01

Operator (Plate Preservation) - 01

Welder Cum Fitter [Welder/ Welder (Gas & Electric)] - 01

Welder Cum Fitter (Fitter) - 01

Eligibility Criteria for HCSL Junior Technical Assistant, Storekeeper and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Junior Technical Assistant - Pass in three year Diploma in relevant Engineering from a State Board of Technical Education securing minimum of 60% of marks. Minimum four years experience.

Storekeeper: Graduate with Post Graduate Diploma in Materials Management or Diploma in Engineering (Mechanical / Electrical). Four years experience in storekeeping

Operator -Pass in SSLC, ITI (National Trade Certificate) and All India National Trade Test (National Apprenticeship Certificate) in relevant trade.Five years experience

Welder Cum Fitter - Pass in SSLC, ITI (National Trade Certificate) and All India National Trade Test (National Apprenticeship Certificate) and 5 years of experience.

Age Limit:

35 years

Selection Process for HCSL Junior Technical Assistant, Storekeeper and Other Posts

The selection will be done in two phases:

Phase I consisting of an Objective Type Online Test Phase II consisting of Descriptive / Practical Test.

How to Apply HCSL Junior Technical Assistant, Storekeeper and Other Posts Recruitment 2021

The candidates are required to do the One time Registration in the SAP Online portal and submit their application. The facility to submit their application can be accessed through our website www.cochinshipyard.com (Career page) from 12 January 2021 to 02 February 2021.

Application Fee:

Rs. 200/-

HCSL Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link