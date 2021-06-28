HECL Trainee Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @hecltd.com, 206 Vacancies Notified

HECL Trainee Recruitment 2021: Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited (HEC), Ranchi has released a notification for the recruitment to the post of Trainee under CTS (Craftsmanship Training Scheme) for session 2021-22 and 2021-23. Around 206 vacancies Notified. All interested and eligible candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the online mode only on or before 31 July 2021.

Important Date:

Expected date of availability of Application Forms: 25 June 2021

Last date for receiving application form: 31 July 2021

Expected date of publication of first merit list: 16 August 2021

Expected Counselling date for first merit list: 23 August 2021

Expected date of publication of second merit list: 27 August 2021

Expected Counselling date for second merit list: 31 August 2021

Expected Date of publication of Open Round Counseling (if seats will remain vacant): 3 September 2021

Expected date of Open Round Counselling: 7 September 2021 to 9 September 2021

Date of reporting of selected candidates based on 1st , 2nd and Open Round Counselling at HTI 10.00 am: 13 September 2021

Expected Date of starting of session: 20 September 2021

HECL Trainee Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Total No. Of vacancies - 206 Posts

Electrician - 20 Posts

Fitter - 40 Posts

Machinist - 16 Posts

Welder - 40 Posts

COPA - 48 Posts

Sewing Technology (Tailoring) - 42 Posts

HECL Trainee Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have 10th pass under 10+2 system/matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board or Council for all trades except welder trade& Sewing Technology (Tailoring) and 8th class examination passed for a trade of welder & Sewing Technology (Tailoring) from a recognized Board or Council or School of Central/State Government or its equivalent.

HECL Trainee Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 14 to 40 years (age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC is applicable as per the guidelines of the Government of Jharkhand)

HECL Trainee Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The Selection will be done on the basis of percentage of the marks obtained in the 10th class examination passed under 10+2 system or its equivalent from a recognized Board or Council of Central/State Government or its equivalent hereinafter stated as Matriculation for all trades except welder & Sewing Technology (Tailoring) And the qualification for Welder & Sewing Technology (Tailoring) trade should be 8th class passes from a recognized Board or Council or School of Central/State Government or its equivalent.

Download HECL Trainee Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for HECL Trainee Recruitment 2021

Application Form for admission under CTS (Craftsmanship Training Scheme) can be downloaded from the HEC website www.hecltd.com / career page. The candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Principal, HEC Training Institute (HTI), Plant Plaza Road, Dhurwa, Ranchi-834004 (Jharkhand) latest by 31 July 2021.

HECL Trainee Recruitment 2021 Application Fee