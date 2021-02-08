Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Recruitment 2021 for 165 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts @hal-india.co.in, Apply till Feb 25

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited applications for the 165 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice posts in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Nasik under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Apprentice posts in the prescribed format on or before 25th Feb 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Degree in Engineering/Technology and Diploma in Engineering/Technology with additional eligibility criteria as mentioned in the notification can apply for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job Notification.

Candidates willing to apply for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification:

Adv.No. –HAL/T&D/1614/20-21/245

Date: 2 nd Feb 2021

Important Date for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 25th Feb 2021

Vacancy Details for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification:

Engineering Graduates Apprentices-87

Disciplines

Aeronautical Engineer- 5

Computer Engineer- 5

Civil Engineer- 2

Electrical Engineer -18

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineer (E&TC)-20

Mechanical Engineer- 30

Production Engineer-4

Instrumentation Engineer-3

Technician Diploma Apprentices-78

Disciplines

Aeronautical Engineer- 2

Civil Engineer- 2

Computer Engineer- 5

Electrical Engineer- 20

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineer (E&TC)-15

Mechanical Engineer- 30

Metallurgy- 2

Polymer- 2

Eligibility Criteria for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Engineering Graduates Apprentices: Candidates should have successfully completed Degree in Engineering/Technology from a recognized university in the above mentioned Disciplines/Subject fields only and the gap between the date of joining and passing date of the qualification should not be more than 3 years.

Technician Diploma Apprentices: Candidates should have passed Diploma in

Engineering/Technology from State Board of Technical Education in the above mentioned

Disciplines/Subject fields only and the gap between the date of joining and passing date

of the qualification should not be more than 3 years. Those who are undergoing/Completed Graduate - engineering are not eligible for this apprenticeship programme

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification on the portal www.mhrdnats.gov.in’ against the establishment ‘Hindustan Aeronautics limited’ of State : Maharashtra, District : Nashik on or before 25th Feb 2021. Check the notification link for details in this regards.