HAL Recruitment 2021 for Degree/Diploma Apprentice Posts @hal-india.co.in, Apply till June 30

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited online application for the various Degree/Diploma Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check details.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited online application for the various Degree/Diploma Apprentice Posts including Engineering wings, Library Science, Pharmacy and other for Transport Aircraft Division, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Kanpur.

All such candidates with educational qualification including Degree in Engineering/Technology and Diploma in Engineering/Technology with additional eligibility criteria as mentioned in the notification can apply for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification.

Candidates willing to apply for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Important Date:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 June 2021

Vacancy Details for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification:

Degree/Diploma Apprentice

Trade

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Electronics Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Computer Science Engineering

Aeronautical/A.M.E. Engineering

Library Science

Pharmacy

M.O.M and S.P.

Eligibility Criteria for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Degree/Diploma Apprentice:

Degree: 4 Yr. B.Tech from recognized University in related trade.

Diploma: 3 Yr. Diploma from recognized Board/University in related trade.

Library Science:

Degree: One year library science from recognized Board/University.

Diploma: Two year library science from recognised Board/University.

Pharmacy: Diploma: 3 Yr Pharmacy from recognized Board/University in related field.

M.O.M and S.P.: 2 Yr Diploma from recognized Board/University in related field.

Check the short notification for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Limited Job 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts with the application form available on the official website www.hal-india.co.in/Career on or before 30 June 2021. Check the notification link for details in this regards.