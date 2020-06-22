Hindustan Group of Institutions Excels In the NIRF Rankings 2020

The HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings on 11th June 2020. The rankings were released on various categories Overall, University, Engineering, College, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Architecture, and Medical.

Hindustan Group of Institutions deemed university Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science participated in Engineering and Architecture categories and KCG college of Technology participated in the Engineering category in NIRF Ranking.

NIRF India Rankings have been prepared based on five parameters as follows – teaching, learning & resources, research & professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception.

HITS has achieved 107th rank among 1071 engineering institutions in India and is placed under the top 10% of the Engineering Institutions in India. HITS has achieved 20th Rank out of 66 Architecture institutions in India. KCG College of Technology has been listed in the 201-250 band among the engineering institutions in India.

Analysis of the recent NIRF rankings 2020 indicates that Among the Deemed Universities in India which participated in NIRF 2020 rankings, HITS has achieved the 25th position in India and 9th position in Tamil Nadu and 4th position in Chennai in the Engineering category. Under Architecture rankings among Deemed Universities in India, HITS has achieved the 3rd position in India and 1st position among Tamil Nadu Deemed Universities.

KCG College of technology achieved 39th position in TN &13th position in Chennai in engineering category among IITs, IIMs, Central, State, Private & Deemed to be Universities in India.KCG College stands 1st position in Chennai & 3rd position in TN among the Non Autonomous Colleges Affiliated to Anna University, which were ranked by NIRF. Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese, Director & CEO, Hindustan Group of Institutions expressed his gratitude and congratulated the faculty, staff & students on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that these rankings act as a guide to students looking for higher education in India. He added, “We will make India’s NIRF ranking so renowned that international institutes would want to be ranked in the Indian ranking instead.” Overall, 3,771 institutions registered in the ranking framework this year, which is a 20% increase in comparison to last year.

