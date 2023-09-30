How to Calculate RPSC RAS Prelims Marks: Know the Check RPSC RAS General Knowledge & General Science Marks

How to Calculate RPSC RAS Prelims Marks: Candidates who are appearing RPSC RAS examination must check the steps to calculate prelims marks. Know about the marking scheme followed by RPSC RAS to calculate the candidate’s marks, negative marking, etc.

RPSC will be conducting the RPSC RAS prelims exam examination on October 1, 2023, in a single shift from 11 A.M. and 2 P.M. The candidates who will be appearing for the RPSC RAS exam must know how to calculate the RPSC RAS Prelims marks. The marks can be calculated using the RPSC RAS answer key. This will let the aspirants know of their qualifying status.

RPSC RAS prelims exam will have one paper which is General Science and General Knowledge, and all of the questions will be multiple-choice questions.

In order to qualify for the main examination, candidates must pass the RPSC RAS Prelims examination by securing the RPSC RAS cut-off marks. While preparing the merit list for the final selection, the prelim exam marks will need to be taken into account.

How to calculate RPSC RAS Prelims Marks for Prelims?

The RPSC RAS Prelims exam will include 150 questions, and 200 total marks. There is a 1/3 penalty for every wrong answer marked by the candidate. The candidate can estimate their RPSC RAS exam result using the RPSC RAS's marking scheme, compare them to the RPSC RAS previous year cutoff, and determine whether they have a probability of progressing further in the recruitment process. The candidate might estimate their score by checking with the unofficial RPSC RAS exam answer key released by leading institutes.

Formula to calculate RPSC RAS Marks

Here, we've given the formula for calculating the preliminary marks for the RPSC RAS, which takes into account both right and wrong responses as well as unsolved questions.

As there are a total of 150 questions for 200 marks 1 question will carry 1.33 marks

Estimated marks scored by the candidate can be checked here

Number of marks scored = correct answer marked - incorrect answer

Let us suppose that on a total of 150 questions, a student had attempted 110 and 40 questions were left unanswered, and out of 110 questions 40 questions were marked incorrect, so the estimated mark will be

Total marks scored = (70 * 1.33) - (40 * 1/3) = 93.1 - 13.33 = 79.77 marks

RPSC RAS Prelims Qualifying Marks

The RPSC RAS prelims qualifying marks are decided by the recruitment body. Below we have tabulated the previous year category-wise qualifying marks which a candidate needs to score in order to be eligible for the RPSC RAS mains examination.

RPSC RAS Cut Off 2022 Prelims Category RPSC RAS Cut Off Marks General 78.70 General (TSP) 70.00 SC 71.75 ST 76.31 ST (TSP) 58.47 OBC 95.00

