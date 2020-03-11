Tips to crack MAHCET 2020 Exam in First Attempt for JBIMS

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MAHCET is a popular state level MBA entrance exam which will be conducted on 14th and 15th March 2020. The MAHCET exam is an opportunity to secure admission in some of the top B-schools such as the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) in the state of Maharashtra. MAHCET is a popular but tough exam to crack as there are a limited number of seats in the top institutes and almost every MAHCET aspirant is vying for the top b-schools. Many students see the MAHCET exam as a second chance after failing to secure admission at good b-schools through the CAT exam. So, to help you clear the MAHCET as one of the toppers and increase your chances at securing admission at top b-schools in Maharashtra we have a compiled a few tips that might come in handy for you.

How to crack MAHCET 2020 in first attempt?

MAHCET is conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra for admission to various management institutes in Maharashtra. It is an online exam, which means it is conducted in a computer-based format and the candidates are expected to answer the questions within the stipulated time. Thus, the first essential requirement to crack MAHCET in the first attempt is to practice and improve your speed of solving the questions in a computer-based format. The paper is divided into three parts, which comprise of an English test, quantitative aptitude and logical and abstract ability. If one has practiced enough then s/he would be able to get through almost all the questions within the given time slab.

MAHCET 2020 vs. Other MBA Exams

In order to successfully prepare for the paper and develop an ability to crack MAHCET in the first attempt, experts suggest that candidates devote enough time for studies. For candidates who have appeared for preparing for the CAT/XAT then the preparation time required is much less.

Yet, it is essential to understand that the two MBA entrance exams have a different format and vary significantly in their nature of testing the students. Despite the fact that CET is much easier as compared to CAT, most of the students fail due to the inability to adopt the transition.

MAHCET 2020 – Key Exam Sections

Some of the important topics to be practised before attempting MAH CET 2020 include:

Visuals: A new inclusion in the exam format, it can be tackled easily if the verbal and non-verbal reasoning is practiced either through the use of online model papers or through RS Agarwal.

Logical reasoning is another area with high chances of gaining a competitive edge. By practicing and solving mock papers on a regular basis, one can gain a good understanding of this part.

The verbal section also forms an important part of the paper and can land you with a high score if you have attempted several practice test papers. This section can be worked upon through the use of reading habit

DI and Quant, when it comes to this section all would be based on the candidate's speed of solving these questions. The ability to adapt to shorter and easier ways of solving the questions can be helpful in taking you to the first rank in the entrance exam

MAHCET 2020 – Mocktests & Practice Papers

The more the number of mock test that you attempt the higher would be your chances to crack MAHCET in the first attempt and secure a seat in JBIMS. It is all a matter of hard work and some part would be played by your luck. Through the regular practice and attempts at mock papers, your speed would increase and also you will gain confidence. Some other essential tips that you need to consider if you want to get into JBIMS include:

Elimination of stress, as it is not going to make things easier or help you secure a seat in the institute

You need to manage time in an effective manner as there might be questions, which may beat you and prove to be an obstacle

It is also important to read the questions thoroughly as the first look might be deceptive

Lastly, it is important to acknowledge the fact that there is a lot of competition and they all are looking at the same thing as you

It is best to admit that the hours you put in do not matter as much as the effort and analysis. Whatever you do, you got to do it right in the first go. Moreover, it is not about doing it better than your mock tests but doing it better than the others and also giving it your best shot and make things take a turn in your favour.

