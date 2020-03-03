HP Animal Husbandry Department Recruitment 2020 for 239 Animal Husbandry Attendant (Peon & Chowkidar) Posts

HP Animal Husbandry Department Recruitment 2020: HP Animal Husbandry Department has published the recruitment notification for filling up 239 posts of Animal Husbandry Attendant (Peon and Chowkidar). Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application to Deputy Director of concerned district on or before 30 March 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 30 March 2020 upto 04:00 PM

HP Animal Husbandry Department Vacancy Details

Animal Husbandry Attendant (Peon & Chowkidar) – 239 Posts

Peon - 238 Posts

Chowkidar - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Animal Husbandry Attendant (Peon & Chowkidar)

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Should be Matric Passed or its equivalent from recognized board of School Education/Institution. For more details visit the detailed notification link give below.

Age Limit:

18 to 45 Years

How to Apply for HP Animal Husbandry Department Animal Husbandry Attendant (Peon & Chowkidar) Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the filled application to the office of Deputy Director (Animal Health/Breeding) of concerned district on or before 30 March 2020.

HP Animal Husbandry Department Animal Husbandry Attendant Notification PDF