HP Board Class 10 Science Model Paper 2023 - 2024: Download FREE PDF

The model paper is divided into 4 sections with a total of 29 questions.

Section A: MCQs

Section B: Short Answer Questions

Section C: Long Answer Questions

Section D: Very Long Answer Questions

where,

Question No: (1-12) are M.C.Qs carrying 1 Marks each.

Question No: (13-21) are short answer type carrying 2 Marks each.

Question No: (22-26) are long answer type carrying 3 Marks each.

Question No: (27-29) are very long answer type carrying 5 Marks each.

HPBOSE Class 10 Science Model Paper 2024

Total marks: 60

Time: 3 hours

