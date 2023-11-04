HP Board Class 10 Science Model Paper 2023 - 2024: Download FREE PDF

HPBOSE HP Board Class 10th Science Model Paper 2024: The HP Board's latest 2023-24 Class 10 Science model paper will serve as a valuable resource for students. It is a blueprint of the question format and the different types of questions from each unit that are likely to appear in the upcoming examination. Students can easily check and download the PDF version of this model paper for their preparation. The direct download link is attached towards the end.
The model paper is divided into 4 sections with a total of 29 questions.
- Section A: MCQs
- Section B: Short Answer Questions
- Section C: Long Answer Questions
- Section D: Very Long Answer Questions
where,
- Question No: (1-12) are M.C.Qs carrying 1 Marks each.
- Question No: (13-21) are short answer type carrying 2 Marks each.
- Question No: (22-26) are long answer type carrying 3 Marks each.
- Question No: (27-29) are very long answer type carrying 5 Marks each.
HPBOSE Class 10 Science Model Paper 2024
Total marks: 60
Time: 3 hours
Related: HPBOSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023-2024
|
HP Board Class 10 Model Question Paper Science PDF Download
Related: HPBOSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023-2024