HP Board Class 10 Social Science Model Paper 2023 - 2024: Download FREE PDF

HPBOSE HP Board Class 10th Social Science Model Paper 2024: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the model paper for the 10th class Social Science subject for the academic year 2023-24. This subject is a compulsory part of the HPBOSE Matric curriculum and plays a crucial role in promoting a comprehensive understanding of the world and fostering a broader, empirical, and humane perspective.

The Social Science curriculum in HPBOSE covers a wide range of topics, incorporating content from various disciplines such as geography, history, civics, and economics. Additionally, elements of sociology and commerce are also included. The provided model paper serves as a blueprint for the original question paper, offering valuable insights into the format and content students can expect in the actual exam.

For those interested in accessing the model paper, it can be downloaded directly from the official HPBOSE website at hpbose.org. This resource will be helpful for students preparing for their 10th-grade Social Science exams, as it provides a clear outline of the subject's requirements and expectations.

The model paper has a total of 38 questions.

Question No: (1-16) are M.C.Qs carrying 1 Marks each.

Question No: (17-25) are short answer type carrying 2 Marks each.

Question No: (26-33) are long answer type carrying 3 Marks each.

Question No: (34-37) are very long answer type carrying 5 Marks each.

HPBOSE Class 10 Social Science Model Paper 2024

Total marks: 60

Time: 3 hours

