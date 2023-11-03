HP Board Class 12 Hindi Model Paper 2023-24: Download in PDF

HPBOSE Class 12th Hindi Model Paper 2024: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Class 12 Hindi Model Paper 2024 is the best resource to get insight into the expected design of the question paper for the upcoming board exam. With a thorough analysis of the model paper, students will get to know the format and the type of questions they can expect in the final exam. The question papers in the HPBOSE Board Exams are generally based on the format of the latest model papers. Therefore, students preparing for the HP Board Class 12 Hindi Exam 2024 must solve all questions of the HPBOSE Class 12 Hindi Model Paper to get familiar with the paper pattern and important topics and also to track their level of preparation. Download the HP Board Class 12 Hindi Model Paper 2023-24 in PDF here.
HP Board Class 12 Hindi Exam Pattern 2024
The HP Board Class 12 Hindi Question Paper 2024 will be for 80 marks with a duration of 3 hours. There will be total 15 questions asked in different formats and will be based on the following categories:
|
Section
|
Marks
|
1. Apathit Bodh
|
16
|
2. Rachnatmak Lekhan
|
08
|
3. Srijnatmak Lekhan
|
06
|
4. Kavya Sahityik Bodh
|
18
|
5. Gadya Sahityik Bodh
|
20
|
6. Svatantr Bhashik Abhivyakti
|
12
|
Total
|
80
To check the format and type of questions in detail, check the model paper below:
Check the HP Board Class 12 Hindi Model Paper 2023-24 below:
To check all questions, download the full model paper from the link below:
|
HP Board Class 12 Hindi Model Paper 2023-24 PDF
