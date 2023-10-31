HP Board Class 12 Maths Model Paper 2023-24: Download PDF Here

HP Board Model Paper 2024 Class 12 Maths: Check and download the latest HPBOSE Class 12 Maths Model Paper to know format and type of questions expected in the HPBOSE Class 12 Board Exam 2024.

HPBOSE Class 12th Maths Model Paper 2024: The HPBOSE model papers are a valuable resource, providing practice of important questions and helping students identify and address their weak areas. The HPBOSE Class 12 Maths Model Paper 2023-24 is a crucial tool for students preparing for the upcoming board exam. The model paper gives an insight into the question paper design and the level of questions that can be asked on the exam day. We have provided here the HP Board’s 12th Model Paper of Mathematics for the 2023-24 Board Exam. Students can download the model paper in PDF and refer to it for practising important questions and familiarising themselves with the latest question paper format.

HP Board Class 12 Maths Question Paper 2024 Format:

The HP Board Class 12 Maths Question Paper 2024 will be comprised of 33 questions for a total of 60 marks. The paper will be for 3 hours. Questions will be divided into four categories as follows:

Question No: (1-16) M.C.Qs carrying 1 Marks each.

Question No: (17-25) short answer type questions (I) carrying 2 Marks each.

Question No: (26-28) short answer type questions (II)carrying 3 Marks each.

Question No: (29-33) long answer type questions carrying 4 Marks each

All questions will be compulsory however internal choice will be given in some questions.

Check the HP Board Class 12 Maths Model Paper 2023-24 below:

Q.1. Let f: R → R be defined as f(x) = 3x

Choose the correct answer:

(a) f is one-one onto

(b) f is many one onto

(c) f is one-one but not onto

(d) f is neither one-one nor onto

Q.2. tan−1√3 − cot−1 ( −√3) is equal to

(a) 2√2

(b) π

(c) −π/2

(d) 0

Q.3. If sinx = y then:

(a) 0 ≤ y ≤ π

(b) −π/2 ≤ y ≤ π/2

(c) 0< y <

(d) −π/2 < y < π/2

Q.4. The number of all possible matrices of order 3×3 with each entry 0 or 1 is:

(a) 27

(b) 18

(c) 81

(d) 512

Q.5. The second order derivative of log is:

(a) 1/x

(b) 1/x2

(c) −1/x2

(d) None of these

To check all questions, download the full model paper from the link below: