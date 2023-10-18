HPBOSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2023-2024: HP Board Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Himachal Pradesh (HP) Board 9th English Syllabus: Check the syllabus for HP 9th class English 2023-24 here. Download the complete syllabus PDF for free with the direct download link here.

HP Board 9th English Syllabus 2024: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has published its English syllabus 2023-24 at hpbose.org. The HP Board Class 9 English syllabus aims to nurture greater confidence and proficiency in both oral and written communication, encouraging students to engage in independent reflection and inquiry. The curriculum emphasises the use of appropriate English in diverse social settings and equips learners with essential language skills, enabling them to question and articulate their viewpoints effectively. The syllabus encourages curiosity and creativity through extensive reading and aims to make learners self-reliant, independent thinkers. Moreover, it promotes the review, organisation and editing of their own work and that of their peers.

HPBOSE Class 9 English Syllabus Course Structure 2024

Check the section-wise division of question here:

Section Competency No. of questions Total Marks Section A Reading 2 16 Section B Writing 3 16 Section C Grammar 5 (including 4 MCQs) 15 Section D Textbook 7 33

HPBOSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2024

Time 3 Hours Marks 80

Section-A : Reading 17 Marks

1 Unseen Passage: Variety of questions including vocabulary. Factual and Literacy Six MCQ 10 Marks

2 Unseen Passage: Questions including vocabulary, factual and literacy question. Four MCQ 06 Marks

Section-B : Writing 18 Marks

Letter writing-one letter based on provided verbal stimulus and context.

Types of letter:

Informal: Personal such as to family and friends (7 Marks)

Formal: Letter of complaint, enquiry, request, application.

Writing a paragraph on a given outline/topic. (5 Marks) A short writing task based on a verbal visual stimulus (Diagram, picture, graph, map, chart, table, flowchart etc.) (4 Marks)

Section-C: Grammar 15 Marks

Question No. 6-10

A variety of short questions involving the use of particular structures within a context. Text type include cloze, gap-filling, sentence Completion, sentence- reordering, dialogue Completion and sentence-transformation Combining sentences.

The grammar syllabus will include the following areas

Tense Modals : can, could, may, must. might, shall, should, need ought to, will, would Active ; Passive Voice Direct- Indirect Narration. Sentence Connectors ; Since, while, because, and, yet until Determination Prepositions.

Section-D Text Books 30 Marks

Q.11 One extract from different prose lessons (Approximately 100 words)

This extract will be literary or discursive in nature. The extract will have five Question (3 questions one marks and 2 question MCQ one mark each) used for testing local and global comprehension besides a question on interpretation and vocabulary. ( 5 Marks)

Q.12 One extract from a poem (Reader) followed by two or three questions to test the local and global comprehension of the text. ( 3 Marks)

Q.13 One out of two questions extrapolative in nature based on any one of the prose lessons (Reader) to be answered in about 80 to 100 words. ( 5 Marks)

Q.14 Two out of three short answer type questions in interpretation of them and ideas contained in the poems from (Reader) to be answered is 30-40 words each. (4 Marks)

Q.15 One out of two questions (Reader) to interpret, evaluates and analyze character, plot or situation occurring in the text. ( 8 Marks)

Q.16 One out of two questions to interpret, evaluate and analyze character, plot or situation occurring in the text. ( 4 Marks)

Q.17 One out of two questions from Supplementary Reader to interpret plot or situation from the text. ( 4 Marks)

HPBOSE Class 9 English Prescribed Books 2023-24