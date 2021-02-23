HRTC Conductor Result 2021 Out, Download Final Answer Key and Merit List PDF for HPSSSB HPSSC HP Parichalak @hpsssb.hp.gov.in

HP HRTC Conductor Result 2021 Download: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSSB, today i.e. on 23 Fen 2021, has declared the result of Written Objective Type Screening Test for the post of Conductor (Parichalak). Candidates, who appeared in HP Conductor Exam on 18 October, 2020, can download HRTC Conductor Result from the official website of HPSSSB - hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

HP HRTC Conductor Result Link is given below. The candidates can download HPSSSB Conductor Result, directly, through the link below:

HPSSSB has also uploaded the final answer key of the exam. The candidates can download HRTC Conductor Final Answer Key from the official website or directly through the link below:

A total of 1882 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for documents verification.15 marks of evaluation of the shortlisted candidates will be conducted from 23 March 2021 to 17 April 2021 at 9:30 AM in the premises of the HP Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur. Candidates should bring all original Essential Qualification related documents, set of self attested copies of all documents, one ID proof and copy of downloaded application Form. In case a candidate does not appear for evaluation process on the day fixed for evaluation he/she will not be considered for further selection process and no further opportunity will be given thereafter.

HPSSC had invited applications for the recruitment of 568 Conductor Posts, against Post Code 762 . A total of 67395 applications were received out of which 60732 applications were provisionally admitted. HPSSC Conductor Exam 18 October 2020 in which 43996 candidates appeared and 16736 candidates were absent.

How to Download HRTC Conductor Result 2021 ?