HP Police Constable Result 2020 Declared @hppolice.gov.in, Check List of Selected Candidates Here

HP Police Constable Result 2020: Directorate of Police, Communication and Technical Services, Himachal Pradesh Police Department (C&TS HP) has declared the result for the post of Constable on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the HP Police Constable exam can check their result available on the official website i.e. www.hppolice.gov.in.

Directorate of Police, Communication and Technical Services, Himachal Pradesh Police Department (C&TS HP) has declared the result on the performance of candidates in HP Police Constable Exam and Physical Eligibility Test (PET)/Interview.

Himachal Pradesh Police Department has also released the cut off marks and marks obtained by the candidates in written and PET.

Earlier Directorate of Police, Communication and Technical Services, Himachal Pradesh Police Department (C&TS HP) had notified for the recruitment of Police Constables/CTS in Himachal Pradesh. A number of candidates were applied for the major recruitment drive launched in the state.

HP Police Constable Result PDF Link is also given below. The candidates can also check the list/cut off and marks obtained through the prescribed link.



Link for HP Police Constable Result 2020





How to Download: HP Police Constable Result 2020



Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Police Department (C&TS HP) i.e. www.hppolice.gov.in.

Go to the Notice Board Section.

Click on the- List of provisionally selected candidates for the post of CTS Constable (All categories) 28/02/2020 given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the Result.

Download and take print out of your result and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Directorate of Police, Communication and Technical Services, Himachal Pradesh Police Department (C&TS HP) for latest updates regarding the Constable posts.