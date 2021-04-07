Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

HP TET 2021 Exam Date Announced @hpbose.org: Check Exam Schedule Here

HP TET 2020: HPBOSE has announced the exam dates of the HP TET 2021 Exam for JBT TET, Shastri TET, TGT (Non-Medical) TET, and Language Teacher TET. Registration Begins on May 24. Check revised HP TET Exam Schedule 2021 here.

Created On: Apr 7, 2021 16:58 IST
HP TET 2021 Exam Date Announced @hpbose.org: Check Exam Schedule Here
HP TET 2021 Exam Date Announced @hpbose.org: Check Exam Schedule Here

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the exam date and schedule of the HP TET 2021 Exam on its official website hpbose.org. The exam schedule has been announced for JBT TET, Shastri TET, TGT (Non-Medical) TET, Language Teacher TET, TGT (Arts) TET, TGT (Medical) TET, Punjabi & Urdu TET. The registration process will begin on May 24. Candidates who want to apply for Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) can check the exam dates here. In this article, we have provided the complete exam schedule along with the exam timings. Have a look at the details below and be prepared to appear for the exam.

HP TET 2021: Exam Schedule

Event 

Date

HP TET 2021 Notification

April 5, 2021

HP TET Registration Process - Start Date

May 24, 2021

HP TET Registration Process - End Date

June 13, 2021

Last date to register by paying late fees

June 14-18, 2021

Correction Window

June 19-21, 2021

HP TET 2021: Exam Dates

Paper Name

Exam Date

Exam Time

JBT TET (D.El.Ed)

July 4th, 2021

10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM

Shastri TET

July 4th, 2021

2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM

TGT (Non Medical) TET

July 10, 2021

10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM

Language Teacher TET

July 10, 2021

2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM

TGT (Arts) TET

July 11, 2021

10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM

TGT (Medical) TET

July 11, 2021

2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM

Punjabi TET

July 18, 2021

10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM

Urdu TET

July 18, 2021

2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM

-Each paper will be held offline in pen and paper mode.

-The questions in each paper will be asked in Objective multiple choice (MCQ) format.

-The time duration of each paper will be of 2.30 hours.

-All the papers will be of 150 marks.

-There will be no negative marking in the examination. Candidates can attempt as many questions as possible within the given time frame.

To know the detailed syllabus and exam pattern of the HP TET exam, visit the link given below:

HP TET 2021 - Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Eligibility Criteria

 

 

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next