HP TET 2021 Exam Date Announced @hpbose.org: Check Exam Schedule Here

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the exam date and schedule of the HP TET 2021 Exam on its official website hpbose.org. The exam schedule has been announced for JBT TET, Shastri TET, TGT (Non-Medical) TET, Language Teacher TET, TGT (Arts) TET, TGT (Medical) TET, Punjabi & Urdu TET. The registration process will begin on May 24. Candidates who want to apply for Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) can check the exam dates here. In this article, we have provided the complete exam schedule along with the exam timings. Have a look at the details below and be prepared to appear for the exam.

HP TET 2021: Exam Schedule

Event Date HP TET 2021 Notification April 5, 2021 HP TET Registration Process - Start Date May 24, 2021 HP TET Registration Process - End Date June 13, 2021 Last date to register by paying late fees June 14-18, 2021 Correction Window June 19-21, 2021

HP TET 2021: Exam Dates

Paper Name Exam Date Exam Time JBT TET (D.El.Ed) July 4th, 2021 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM Shastri TET July 4th, 2021 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM TGT (Non Medical) TET July 10, 2021 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM Language Teacher TET July 10, 2021 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM TGT (Arts) TET July 11, 2021 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM TGT (Medical) TET July 11, 2021 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM Punjabi TET July 18, 2021 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM Urdu TET July 18, 2021 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM

-Each paper will be held offline in pen and paper mode.

-The questions in each paper will be asked in Objective multiple choice (MCQ) format.

-The time duration of each paper will be of 2.30 hours.

-All the papers will be of 150 marks.

-There will be no negative marking in the examination. Candidates can attempt as many questions as possible within the given time frame.

To know the detailed syllabus and exam pattern of the HP TET exam, visit the link given below:

HP TET 2021 - Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Eligibility Criteria