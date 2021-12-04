HP TET Answer Key 2021 for November Exam Released @hpbose.org, Download PDF Here

HP TET Nov Answer Key 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the answer key of HP Teachers Eligibility Test for November 2021 on hpbose.org. Those applicants who have attended the exam can download HP TET Nove Answer Key from official website for Arts, JBT, LT, TGT (Medical), TGT (Non-Medical), Punjabi, Shastri and Urdu.
HP TET Answer Key Links for each subjects for AB, C, D series are also given below:
HP TET Answer Key Download Link:
Candidates have objection, if any, against any answer can submit their objection along with proof by email to hpbosesopapersetting.43@gmail.com or by post/hand. The last date for submitting objection is 09 December 2021.
How to Download HP TET Answer Key 2021?
- Go to the official website of HPBOSE i.e.hpbose.org and click on ‘Notification’ tab.
- Click on ‘Notification Regarding Provisional Answer Key for the Subject of Arts dt. 13-Nov-2021’ or ‘Notification Regarding Provisional Answer Key for the Subject of D.El.Ed JBT dt. 13-Nov-2021’ or ‘Notification Regarding Provisional Answer Key for the Subject of LT dt. 13-Nov-2021’ or ‘04-12-2021 Notification Regarding Provisional Answer Key for the Subject of TGT (Medical) dt. 13-Nov-2021Notification Regarding Provisional Answer Key for the Subject of TGT (Non-Medical) dt. 13-Nov-2021’ or ‘04-12-2021 Notification Regarding Provisional Answer Key for the Subject of Punjabi dt. 13-Nov-2021’ or ‘Notification Regarding Provisional Answer Key for the Subject of Shastri dt. 13-Nov-2021’ or ‘Notification Regarding Provisional Answer Key for the Subject of Urdu dt. 13-Nov-2021’
- Download HP TET Answer Key PDF
- Check answers