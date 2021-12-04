Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

HP TET Answer Key 2021 for November Exam Released @hpbose.org, Download PDF Here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the answer key of HP Teachers Eligibility Test for November 2021 on hpbose.org.

Created On: Dec 4, 2021 19:43 IST
HP TET Answer Key 2021
HP TET Answer Key 2021

HP TET Nov Answer Key 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the answer key of HP Teachers Eligibility Test for November 2021 on hpbose.org. Those applicants who have attended the exam can download HP TET Nove Answer Key from official website for Arts, JBT, LT, TGT (Medical), TGT (Non-Medical), Punjabi, Shastri and Urdu.

HP TET Answer Key Links for each subjects for AB, C, D series are also given below:

HP TET Answer Key Download Link:

Arts

JBT

LT

TGT (Medical)

TGT (Non-Medical)

Punjabi

Shastri

Urdu

Candidates have objection, if any, against any answer can submit their objection along with proof by email to hpbosesopapersetting.43@gmail.com or by post/hand. The last date for submitting objection is 09 December 2021.

How to Download HP TET Answer Key 2021?

  • Go to the official website of HPBOSE i.e.hpbose.org and click on ‘Notification’ tab.
  • Click on ‘Notification Regarding Provisional Answer Key for the Subject of Arts dt. 13-Nov-2021’ or ‘Notification Regarding Provisional Answer Key for the Subject of D.El.Ed JBT dt. 13-Nov-2021’ or ‘Notification Regarding Provisional Answer Key for the Subject of LT dt. 13-Nov-2021’ or ‘04-12-2021 Notification Regarding Provisional Answer Key for the Subject of TGT (Medical) dt. 13-Nov-2021Notification Regarding Provisional Answer Key for the Subject of TGT (Non-Medical) dt. 13-Nov-2021’ or ‘04-12-2021    Notification Regarding Provisional Answer Key for the Subject of Punjabi dt. 13-Nov-2021’ or ‘Notification Regarding Provisional Answer Key for the Subject of Shastri dt. 13-Nov-2021’ or ‘Notification Regarding Provisional Answer Key for the Subject of Urdu dt. 13-Nov-2021’
  • Download HP TET Answer Key PDF
  • Check answers

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.