HPBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2020- HP Board 10th Time Table 2020

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, commonly known as HPBOSE, has published the HP Board 10th Date Sheet 2020 on the official website for the upcoming HPBOSE 10th Examination 2020. The students can note down or save the HPBOSE 10th Time Table 2020 from this page. The HPBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2020 published here is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The HPBOSE officially publishes the Himachal Pradesh Board 10th Date Sheet 2020 on the official website that is hpbose.org.

HPBOSE 10th Time Table 2020

Dates Subjects 5th March 2020 Sanskrit Urdu Punjabi 7th March 2020 English 9th March 2020 Hindi 12th March 2020 Mathematics 13th March 2020 Financial Literacy 14th March 2020 Art -A (Scale and geometry), Music Vocal, Instrumental Music, Home Science, Commerce (Elements of Business/ Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy/ Typewriting Hindi or English), Economics, Computer Science, Automobiles (NSQF), Security (NSQF), Retail (NSQF), Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES)(NSQF), Agriculture (NSQF), Travel & Tourism (NSQF), Telecom (NSQF), Physical Education (Vocational), BFSI ( Banking Finance Services & Insurance), Media and Entertainment 17th March 2020 Social Science 19th March 2020 Science & Technology

