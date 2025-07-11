(Official) HPBOSE Compartment Exam Date Sheet 2025: HP Board Supplementary 10th, 12th Timetable, Download PDF

HPBOSE Compartment Dates 2025: The dates for the class 10 and 12 supplementary exams is available on the official website by the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board, Dharamshala. Refer to below given exam dates listed here to take the HPBOSE compartment test in 2025 or to improve your score can take the exam. The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) had made the HP Board supplemental test 2025 application form available. It is now possible for students who want to apply for the HP Board 2025 supplementary exam through their schools.

The full HPBOSE date sheet 2025 for the compartment test, which includes the precise dates for each subject, has been released, go through the article to get the full detailed information with dates. Students who want the most recent information of the HP Board class 10 and 12 Supplementary Exams should regularly check the article and the official website.