(Official) HPBOSE Compartment Exam Date Sheet 2025: HP Board Supplementary 10th, 12th Timetable, Download PDF

Apeksha Agarwal
By Apeksha Agarwal
Jul 14, 2025, 12:08 IST

HPBOSE Compartment Dates 2025: The dates for the class 10 and 12 supplementary exams is available on the official website by the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board, Dharamshala. Refer to below given exam dates listed here to take the HPBOSE compartment test in 2025 or to improve your score can take the exam. The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) had made the HP Board supplemental test 2025 application form available. It is now possible for students who want to apply for the HP Board 2025 supplementary exam through their schools.

The full HPBOSE date sheet 2025 for the compartment test, which includes the precise dates for each subject, has been released, go through the article to get the full detailed information with dates. Students who want the most recent information of the HP Board class 10 and 12 Supplementary Exams should regularly check the article and the official website.

HPBOSE Compartment Exam 2025: Key Highlights

Check the table below to know the important pointers of the HP Board Supplementary Exam 2025 for Class 10 and 12: 

Particulars

Details

Board Name

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)

Official Website

hpbose.org 

Exam

Supplementary Exam

Class

10 and 12

Start Date of 10th Compartment Exam 

July 22, 2025 

Start Date of 12th Compartment Exam 

July 22, 2025 

End Date of 10th Compartment Exam

July 29, 2025 

End Date of 12th Compartment Exam

July 28, 2025 

Exam Timing

8:45 AM to 12PM 

HPBOSE Compartment Exam Class 10 Official Date Sheet :

The below table will help students to preapre for their HP Board Compartment Exam 2025:

Screenshot 2025-07-14 120025

The HP Board Class 10 Compartment Exam: Date Sheet PDF

HP Board Class 10 Official Compartment Exam Date Sheet: Download PDF

HPBOSE Compartment Exam Class 12 Official Date Sheet:

The table below gives the exam dates of supplementary paper, it’ll help students to start their preparation for better marks in HP Board Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2025:

Screenshot 2025-07-14 120220

The HP Board Class 12 Compartment Exam: Date Sheet PDF

HP Board Class 12 Official Compartment Exam Date Sheet: Download PDF

