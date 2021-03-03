HPCL Recruitment 2021 for 200 Engineer Posts, Apply Online @hindustanpetroleum.com from today onwards

How to apply for HPCL Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 15 April 2021 till 23:59. Candidates are requested to apply online only on http://jobs.hpcl.co.in/Recruit_New/ after reading a detailed advertisement. No other mean / mode of the application shall be accepted.

What is the selection criteria for HPCL Recruitment 2021?

The selection process may comprise of various shortlisting tools like Computer Based test, Group Task, Personal Interview etc.

What is the qualification required for HPCL Engineer Recruitment 2021?

4-year full time regular engineering course from AICTE approved / UGC recognized University/Deemed University with minimum 60% marks for UR/OBCNC/EWS Candidates and 50% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates, under the relevant engineering Stream.

What is the last date for HPCL Recruitment 2021?

The applications will be submitted by 15 April 2021.

What is the starting date for HPCL Recruitment 2021?

All such candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the post through the online mode from today onwards.i.e. 3 March 2021

How many vacancies are released for HPCL Recruitment 2021?

A total of 200 vacancies are released for Engineer Posts in Mechanical, Civil, Electrical and Instrumentation Department.