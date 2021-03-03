HPCL Recruitment 2021 for 200 Engineer Posts, Apply Online @hindustanpetroleum.com from today onwards
HPCL Recruitment 2021: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Engineer in Mechanical, Civil, Electrical and Instrumentation Department. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection and other details here.
HPCL Recruitment 2021: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Engineer in Mechanical, Civil, Electrical and Instrumentation Department. All such candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the post through the online mode from today onwards.i.e. 3 March 2021. The applications will be submitted by 15 April 2021.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 3 March 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 15 April 2021
HPCL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Mechanical Engineer - 120 Posts
- Civil Engineer - 30 Posts
- Electrical Engineer - 25 Posts
- Instrumentation Engineer - 25 Posts
HPCL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Qualification must be a 4-year full-time regular engineering course from AICTE approved / UGC recognized University/Deemed University with a minimum of 60% marks for UR/OBCNC/EWS Candidates and 50% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates, under the relevant engineering Stream.
HPCL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 25 years (Maximum age limit is relaxed by 5 years for SC & ST, 3 years for OBCNC, 10 years for PwBD (UR), 13 years for PwBD (OBCNC) and 15 years for PwBD (SC/ST) candidates)
HPCL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection process may comprise of various shortlisting tools like Computer Based Test, Group Task, Personal Interview etc.
HPCL Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale
Salary Grade - E2, Pay Scale - ₹50000-₹160000, Cost to Company (CTC) Approx - 15.17 Approx.
Download HPCL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
How to apply for HPCL Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 15 April 2021 till 23:59. Candidates are requested to apply online only on http://jobs.hpcl.co.in/Recruit_New/ after reading a detailed advertisement. No other mean/mode of the application shall be accepted.
HPCL Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
- SC, ST & PwBD candidates - No Fee
- UR, OBCNC and EWS candidates: Rs. 1180/- + payment gateway charges if any (Application fee of ₹1000/- + GST@18% i.e. ₹180/- + payment gateway charges if applicable)