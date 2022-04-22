HPCL Technician Recruitment 2022: 186 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @hindustanpetroleum.com

HPCL Technician Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on hindustanpetroleum.com for 186 Vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

HPCL Technician Recruitment 2022: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Technician. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications through online mode on or before 21 May 2022. The HPCL Technician Recruitment 2022 online applications are to be started from today onwards. i.e. 22 April 2022. A total of 186 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates are advised to check qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details before applying online.

Important Dates:

Commencement of online application: 22 April 2022

Last date of online application: 21 May 2022

HPCL Technician Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Operations Technician - 94 Posts

Boiler Technician - 18 Posts

Maintenance Technician(Mechanical) - 14 Posts

Maintenance Technician(Electrical) - 17 Posts

Maintenance Technician(Instrumentation) - 09 Posts

Lab Analyst - 16 Posts

Junior Fire and Safety Instructor - 18 Posts

HPCL Technician Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed qualifying examinations in relevant disciplines. All the

qualifications should be full time regular course recognized by respective State Board.

Age Limit - Minimum Age: 18 Years (as on 01-04-2022) Max Age Limit : 25 Years (as on 01-04-2022)

Renumeration - Rs. 55000/- per month

HPCL Technician Recruitment 2022 Application Process

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on or before 21 May 2022. After submitting the online applications, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Steps to apply online:

The candidates need to apply online through www.hindustanpetroleum.com and click on “Careers” -> Job openings.

Candidate should keep scanned copy of latest passport size photo and signature (in jpg/gif format less than 200 kb) ready before filling online application form.

Fill in the online form with all the relevant details. Upload scanned copy of your latest passport size photograph and signature in the online application form.

Candidates are “NOT” required to submit hard copy of application form to HPCL. The details filled in the online application form will be considered final and no changes will be entertained w.r.t. personal/ any other details.

Download HPCL Technician Recruitment 2022 Notification

Registration

HPCL Technician Recruitment 2022 Application Fee