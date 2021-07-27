Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

HPPSC 2021 Exam Date OUT for Various Posts, Admit Cards for CBT/Offline Test Soon

HPPSC 2021 Exam Date Released for Assistant Engineer, Process Engineer, Computer Programmer and Various Other Posts. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Release Date and other latest updates here. 

Created On: Jul 27, 2021 15:41 IST
HPPSC Various Post Exam Date 2021

HPPSC Exam Date 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has recently released a notice regarding the commencement of tentative exam dates for various upcoming exams. The candidates who enrolled themselves for HPPSC Exam 2021 can appear for the exam from 23 August 2021 onwards. The schedule of the various exams including Assistant Engineer, Process Engineer, Computer Programmer and Various Others have been uploaded at hppsc.hp.gov.in. The candidates can check the subject wise schedule below in the table.

Tentative Schedule of Online/CBT Exam

Serial Number

Name of Posts

Date of Computer Based Screening Test

1.

Computer Programmer in Jal Shakti Vibhag

23 August 2021

2.

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) in PWD

24 August 2021

3.

Process Engineer in Jal Shakti Vibhag

25 August 2021

4.

Computer Programmer in the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs

26 August 2021

5.

APRO in the Department of Information &

Public Relations

27 August 2021

6.

Senior Scale Stenographer in HPPSC

28 August 2021

Tentative Schedule of Offline Examination

1.

Assistant Engineer (Civil) in PWD

19 September 2021

2.

Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services

(Preliminary) Examination

26 September 2021

As per the schedule, the admit cards for the above exams will be shortly released on Commission’s website www.hppsc.hp/gov.in/hppsc and the concerned candidates will also be informed in due course of time through SMS / e-mail(s) on their respective Cellular Nos. and e-mail ID(s) as mentioned by them in the Online Recruitment Applications Form.

The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. Once the link to the admit card is activated, the candidates will be able to download HPPSC Admit Card 2021 through this article.

In case of any enquiry, the candidates can contact Commission’s office on any working day from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Telephone Phone Nos. 0177-2624313 / 2629739 and Toll-free No. 1800-180-8004.

 

