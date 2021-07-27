HPPSC 2021 Exam Date OUT for Various Posts, Admit Cards for CBT/Offline Test Soon

HPPSC 2021 Exam Date Released for Assistant Engineer, Process Engineer, Computer Programmer and Various Other Posts. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Release Date and other latest updates here.

HPPSC Exam Date 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has recently released a notice regarding the commencement of tentative exam dates for various upcoming exams. The candidates who enrolled themselves for HPPSC Exam 2021 can appear for the exam from 23 August 2021 onwards. The schedule of the various exams including Assistant Engineer, Process Engineer, Computer Programmer and Various Others have been uploaded at hppsc.hp.gov.in. The candidates can check the subject wise schedule below in the table.

Tentative Schedule of Online/CBT Exam Serial Number Name of Posts Date of Computer Based Screening Test 1. Computer Programmer in Jal Shakti Vibhag 23 August 2021 2. Assistant Engineer (Electrical) in PWD 24 August 2021 3. Process Engineer in Jal Shakti Vibhag 25 August 2021 4. Computer Programmer in the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs 26 August 2021 5. APRO in the Department of Information & Public Relations 27 August 2021 6. Senior Scale Stenographer in HPPSC 28 August 2021 Tentative Schedule of Offline Examination 1. Assistant Engineer (Civil) in PWD 19 September 2021 2. Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (Preliminary) Examination 26 September 2021

As per the schedule, the admit cards for the above exams will be shortly released on Commission’s website www.hppsc.hp/gov.in/hppsc and the concerned candidates will also be informed in due course of time through SMS / e-mail(s) on their respective Cellular Nos. and e-mail ID(s) as mentioned by them in the Online Recruitment Applications Form.

The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. Once the link to the admit card is activated, the candidates will be able to download HPPSC Admit Card 2021 through this article.

In case of any enquiry, the candidates can contact Commission’s office on any working day from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Telephone Phone Nos. 0177-2624313 / 2629739 and Toll-free No. 1800-180-8004.