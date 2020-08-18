HPPSC Admit Card 2020 Released @hppsc.hp.gov.in for Hindi Lecturer Screening Test, Check Direct Link of Call Letter Here

HPPSC Admit Card 2020: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released Hindi Lecturer Screening Test Admit Card 2020 on its website. Candidates applied for HPPSC Hindi Lecturer Recruitment 2020 can download HPPSC Admit Card 2020 through the official website of HPPSC.i.e.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The commission will conduct HPPSC Hindi Lecturer 2020 Written Objective Type Exam (Screening Test) on 23 August 2020 from 12:00 Noon to 1:30 PM at all the District Head Quarters of Himachal Pradesh except Kinnaur & Lahaul -Spiti. The candidates may download the HPPSC Admit Card 2020 through their Login ID from the official website of the commission.i.e.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

All candidates are required to submit the self-attested photocopies of the documents on the day of HPPSC Hindi Lecturer 2020 Written Objective Type Exam (Screening Test) to the concerned invigilator in support of their eligibility as detailed in the advertisement, failing which their candidature will be rejected straightway and no further opportunity will be given to such candidates to submit the documents.

All candidates appearing in the HPPSC Hindi Lecturer 2020 Written Objective Type Exam (Screening Test) are required to follow the COVID-19 guidelines released by the state government. It is mandatory for all candidates to wear masks and carry a hand sanitizer along with transparent water bottle on the day of the exam.

In case, any candidate is declared COVID+ve or is under quarantine due to being in contact with COVID+ve, he/she is advised to inform his/her complete details with Mobile Number, Address, Roll Number either in the Control Room of H.P.Public Service Commission on telephone Nos. 0177-2623786 & 2629738 or by e-mail; at hppsc.shimla.71@gmail.com so that he/she may be facilitated to appear for the examination at the places identified by the District Administration in the respective District of the State where special examination centre will be established.

Download HPPSC Hindi Lecturer 2020 Screening Test Admit Card