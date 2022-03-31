HPPSC AE Exam Date 2022 (Out) for Assistant Engineer Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Schedule

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the CBT Schedule for the post of Assistant Engineer on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF here.

According to the short notice released, HPPSC will conduct the exam for Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee Mechanical) in Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited under the Department of MPP & POWER on 29 April 2022. Exam will be held in the Computer Based Test mode.

How to Download HPPSC AE Exam Date 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of HPPSC- hppsc.hp.gov.in. Go to the WHAT'S NEW section available on the Home Page. Click on the link-Press Note- Tentative schedule of Examination for the Posts Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee-Mechanical).Press Note- Tentative schedule of Examination for the Posts Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee-Mechanical) on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF Link of HPPSC AE Exam Date 2022. Download and save the same for your future reference.

However you can download the HPPSC AE Exam Date 2022 directly from the link given below.