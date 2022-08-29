HPPSC Recruitment 2022: 100 Vacancies for Ayurvedic Medical Officer at hppsc.hp.gov.in, Apply Online

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released for 100 Ayurvedic Medical Officer post on its official website. Check application process, eligibility and other details here.

HPPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officer Recruitment 2022: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has published notification for recruitment to the 100 post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer, Class-I (Gazetted) in the Department of Ayush, H.P. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for HPPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officer Recruitment 2022 in online mode on or before 24 September 2022.

Candidates selected finally for the Ayurvedic Medical Officer, Class-I (Gazetted) will get the in the pay scale of level-16 of Pay Matrix i.e. Rs. 48700-154300 Consolidated fixed contractual amount of Rs. 29220/- Per month as prescribed in the R & P Rules.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Recognized degree in Ayurveda from a recognized University/Board can apply for HPPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officer Recruitment 2022.

Notification Link for HPPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officer Recruitment 2022:

Advertisement Number: 55/08-2022

Important Date for HPPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officer Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: 24 September 2022

Closing Date for Fee: 24 September 2022

Vacancy Details for HPPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officer Recruitment 2022:

Ayurvedic Medical Officer-100 Post

Educational Qualification for HPPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officer Recruitment 2022:

Essential Qualification(s)

1. Recognized degree in Ayurveda not less than five years duration from a recognized University/Board established by law or institution recognized by the Central/State Govt./CCIM.

2. Compulsory Rotatory Internship wherever required by the Central Council of Indian Medicine.

Desirable Qualification

Knowledge of custom manner and dialects of Himachal Pradesh and suitability for appointment in the

peculiar conditions prevailing in the Pradesh.

HPPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officer Recruitment 2022: PDF





How to Apply for HPPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officer Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 24 September 2022. After submission of online applications, candidates are required to take a printout of the application for future reference.