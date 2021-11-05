HPPSC Exam Date 2021 Released For HPAS, RFO, Stenographer and Others @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download PDF

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Exam Schedule 2021 for various posts including HPAS , RFO and other on its official website -hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF here.

HPPSC Exam Schedule 2021 Update : Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Exam Schedule 2021 for various posts including HPAS (Main) Written Examination-2020, RFO (Main), Assistant Officer (Finance), Sr. Scale Stenographer and others. Commission has uploaded the detail exam schedule for these posts which is to be conducted in the month of November/December 2021.

You can check the HPPSC Exam Schedule 2021 Update also with the direct link given below.

According to the short notification released, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will conduct the HPAS (Main) Written Examination-2020 in subjective mode from 15 to 20 December 2021. The RFO (Main) Written Examination will be held on 07 to 10 December 2021 in subjective mode. The Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Sr. Scale Stenographer is scheduled on 17 November 2021 whereas written exam for SAS (SAD) Examination will be held from 22 to 27 November 2021.

You can check all the detail exam scheduled for others exam under HPPSC to be conducted in the month of November/December 2021 available on the official website.

How to Download: HPPSC Exam Schedule 2021