HPPSC Exam Date 2021 Released For HPAS, RFO, Stenographer and Others @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download PDF

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Exam Schedule 2021 for various posts including HPAS , RFO and other on its official website -hppsc.hp.gov.in.  Download PDF here.

Created On: Nov 5, 2021 11:12 IST
HPPSC Exam Schedule 2021
HPPSC Exam Schedule 2021 Update : Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Exam Schedule 2021 for various posts including HPAS (Main) Written Examination-2020, RFO (Main), Assistant Officer (Finance), Sr. Scale Stenographer and others. Commission has uploaded the detail exam schedule for these posts which is to be conducted in the month of November/December 2021. 

All such candidates who have part of various round of the selection process for the above posts can check the  HPPSC Exam Schedule 2021 Update available on the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

You can check the HPPSC Exam Schedule 2021 Update also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: HPPSC Exam Schedule 2021 Update

According to the short notification released, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will conduct the HPAS (Main) Written Examination-2020 in subjective mode  from 15 to 20 December 2021. The RFO (Main) Written Examination will be held on 07 to 10 December 2021 in  subjective mode. The Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Sr. Scale Stenographer is scheduled on 17 November 2021 whereas written exam for SAS (SAD) Examination will be held from  22 to 27  November 2021. 

You can check all the detail exam scheduled for others exam under HPPSC to be conducted in the month of November/December 2021 available on the official website. 

How to Download: HPPSC Exam Schedule 2021 

  1. Visit the official website i.e. hppsc.hp.gov.in.
  2. Go to the WHAT'S NEW section available on the Home Page.
  3. Click on the link- Press Note - Regarding Tentative schedule of, Examinations and Screening Tests (both CBT and non-CBT) for the months of November & December, 2021 given on the Home Page.
  4. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the HPPSC Exam Schedule 2021.
  5. Download and save the same for your future reference.

