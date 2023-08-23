HPPSC Exam Schedule 2023 Out For Various Posts: Direct Link to Download For AE, Judicial Service & Others

HPPSC Exam Schedule 2023 Out: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has uploaded the detailed exam schedule for various posts including AE/Judicial Service and others. Check the download link, exam update pdf and others.

HPPSC Exam Schedule 2023 Out: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the details exam schedule for various posts including Research Assistant/District Language Officer, HPF&AS (Mains) Examination, Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Competitive (Main) Examination and others on its official website. The commission will be conducting the written exam for these posts from September 11, 2023 onwards.

It is noted that the Commission has postponed the recruitment exam for these posts due to widespread damage to the roads caused by unprecedented rains and in view of bad weather conditions across the state.

Now the Commission has uploaded the pdf of the detailed exam schedule which will be held in the month of September/October on various dates. You can download the HPPSC Exam Schedule 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: HPPSC Exam Schedule 2023

How To Download HPPSC Exam Schedule 2023?

You can download the detailed exam schedule and dates for these exams from the official website after following the steps given below.

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)-http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the link displaying as Press Note - Regarding rescheduled of Screening Test/ Main Examination for various post(s)on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the pdf of the details exam schedule in a new window.

Step 4: Download the pdf of the exam schedule.

Step 5: Save it for future reference.

HPPSC Exam Schedule 2023 Exam Date

According to the schedule released by HPPSC, the written exam for the post of Acharya (Jyotish), Class-I (Gazetted) will be conducted on September 11, 2023. The written exam for the Himachal Pradesh Judicial ServiceCompetitive (Main) Examination-2023 will be held on September 12, 2023, from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm.

The HPF&AS (Mains) Examination is scheduled on September 26/27/28, 2023 from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm.

The written exam for the Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-I (Gazetted) in Jal Shakti Vibhag is scheduled on October 8, 2023, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The written exam for the post of Medical Officer (Dental), Class-I (Gazetted) in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, H.P. will be held on October 8, 2023 from 03 pm to 05:00 pm.

Acharya (Jyotish), Class-I 11th September, 2023 11 AM to 01:00 PM Research Assistant/District Language Officer 12th September, 2023 11 AM to 01:00 PM HP Judicial Service Competitive (Main) Examination-2023 18th , 19th , 20th , 21st and 22nd September, 2023 11.00 AM to 02:00 PM HPF&AS (Mains) Examination. 26th, 27th, 28th September, 2023 11 AM to 02:00 PM Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-I 8 th October, 2023 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM Medical Officer (Dental) 8 th October, 2023 03 PM to 05:00 PM

Download the HPPSC Exam Admit Card 2023 By Using Login Credential

HPPSC will release the admit card for the above recruitment exam in due course of time on its official website. Candidates who are part of the selection process for the above posts are advised to visit the official website for the latest update in this regard. However, you can download your hall ticket for the above-post exam from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during the submission of the online application.