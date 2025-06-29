HPPSC HPAS Prelims 2025 Question Paper: Download SET-wise GS and CSAT Paper PDF

HPPSC HPAS Question Paper 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) is conducting the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) Prelims Exam 2025 on 29 June 2025 in two shifts. The shift 1 is conducted between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm, while shift 2 will be conducted between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm. The candidates preparing for the upcoming cycle must download the HPPSC Question Paper 2025 to check the difficulty level, topics asked in the examination, etc.
The HPPSC HPAS Question Paper 2025 helps candidates in understanding the overall structure of the examination. Candidates planning to appear for the next cycle of examination must download and solve the question paper to learn about the topics that are repeatedly asked in the examination. By solving the question paper, candidates will be able to judge their preparation level and modify their approach accordingly.
HPPSC HPAS Question Paper 2025: Overview
The HPPSC HPAS 2025 consists of two papers, i.e., General Studies (GS) Paper-I and General Aptitude Test (CSAT) Paper-II. Both papers are objective-type (MCQ-based) and important for qualifying for the HPPSC Mains exam. Check the table below for HPPSC HPAS Question Paper 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Exam Name
|
Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) Exam
|
Conducting Body
|
Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)
|
Exam Stages
|
Prelims, Mains, Interview
|
Prelims Papers
|
General Studies (200 marks), Aptitude Test (200 marks)
|
Mains Papers
|
8 Papers (English, Hindi, Essay, GS I-III, Optional Papers)
|
Total Vacancies (2025)
|
32 (Increased from 30)
|
Negative Marking
|
Yes (⅓ mark deduction per wrong answer)
|
Official Website
|
hppsc.hp.gov.in
HPPSC Question Paper 2025: PDF Download Link
HPPSC Prelims Paper 1 had 100 questions for 200 marks. The time duration of the exam is 2 hours. The candidates can download SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D through the table given below:
|
HPPSC HPAS Question Paper 2025
|
PDF Download
HPPSC HPAS Exam Pattern 2025
The HPPSC HPAS Paper consists of two papers, such as the General Studies and the General Aptitude Test. Each paper consists of 100 questions for 200 marks and the time allowed to attempt each paper is 2 hours. Check the table below for HPPSC HPAS Exam Pattern 2025
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Studies
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
Aptitude Test
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
Total
|
–
|
400
|
–
