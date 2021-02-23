HPPSC HPAS Interview 2021 Schedule Revised @hppsc.hp.gov.in for Administrative Services, Check Roll Number HPAS 2019 Personality Test Schedule Here

HPPSC HPAS Interview 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has revised the interview schedule for recruitment to the posts of administrative services through HPPSC HPAS 2019. All those who have successfully qualified for the interview schedule are advised to check the revised schedule on the official website of HPPSC.i.e.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

According to the notice released by HPPSC, the Personality Test for the posts of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services Combined Competitive Examination-2019 has been rescheduled due to administrative reasons. The Personality Test will now commence from 15 March 2021 to 20 March 2021. The revised roll no wise schedule can be checked directly by clicking on the provided link given below.

Earlier, the commission had scheduled the interview/personality test from 3 March to 15 March 2021. The candidates should note that the other conditions stipulated in the call letters shall remain unchanged. There will be no separate call letters will be sent to the candidates. Candidates can check the roll number wise schedule by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.hppsc.hp.gov.in. Click on Press Note-Revised schedule of Personality Test for the posts of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services Combined Competitive Examination-2019 flashing in what's new section. Then, A PDF will be opened. Download HPPSC HPAS Revised Interview 2021 Schedule and save it for future reference.

Download HPPSC HPAS Revised Interview 2019 Schedule

This drive is being done to recruit 26 vacancies through Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive Exam 2019.

Latest Government Jobs: