HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Judicial Services and other Exam Released @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download PDF

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Personality Test Schedule for Judicial Services, Tehsil Welfare Officer and other posts on its official website-hp.gov.in.

HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Personality Test/Interview Schedule for various posts exam including the H.P. Judicial Services, Tehsil Welfare Officer and Regional Manager and Manager (Technical) Post. All such candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test round for the above posts exam can check the details interview schedule available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission i.e.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

It is noted that Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) had earlier postponed the Personality Test/Interview for the posts of H.P. Judicial Services, Tehsil Welfare Officer and Regional Manager and Manager (Technical) due to COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the short notification released, now Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the updated interview schedule on its official website.

According to the notification released, the Interview for H.P. Judicial Services and Tehsil Welfare Officer will be conducted on from 01to 03 July 2021. Commission will conduct the interview/personality test for Regional Manager (HRTC) post on 01& 02 July 2021. Interview for Manager (Technical) (HRTC) will be held on 03 July 2021.

Candidates qualified in Main Written Examination / Objective Type Screening Test for the above mentioned posts, should note that the personality test / interview call letters will be uploaded on the Commission’s website shortly. Candidates who have to appear for the interview round for these posts can check the details HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021 available on the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

